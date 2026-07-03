Why millions of Indian students still dream of studying in the US

Indian students moving abroad for education has been a longstanding tradition, and Britain held an eminent position. Still, after independence, the trend began to change: Indian students moved further to the United States for higher education, and the number kept growing from hundreds to thousands in a couple of decades.
With a steady pace, India surpassed every other nation to become a country that sends more students to the United States than any other. Kaushik Sharma, 28, who is pursuing a public policy program, called it his “dream” to study in America and said, “I have carefully built my profile to be able to get into the top policy programs in the US,” the New York Times reported.
India emerges as the leading source of international students
The NYT report added that a third of the foreign students in the United States, or around 330,000, are from India, and the number has grown, beating Chinese students in America in the 2023-24 school year.
The situation highlights the academic “American Dream” that several Indian students cultivate while planning to study abroad.
Key factors driving the academic “American Dream”
Career counsellors have said the United States acts as a “magnet” for international students, especially from India, due to its high quality of education, opportunities, and focus on innovation, NYT reported.
According to Karan Gupta, a career counsellor quoted by NYT, the growing number of Indian students moving to the US for higher education is also due to growing wealth in India and an inclination towards having a degree from a “brand name” university.
Financial commitments and high costs of US degrees
Since a limited number of countries are offering a bouquet of options to foreign students, and the United States leads it, scholars and freshers, and their parents tend to incline toward Washington, even ready to spend around $40,000 to $100,000 in tuition fees a year.
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The students who dream of pursuing a graduate program at a top US school, preferably an Ivy League school, justify the steep cost of the degree by the “returns their brand value might bring in later,” including job opportunities and networks.
Global success stories of prominent Indian alumni
Among the notable Indian alumni from US universities are Sundar Pichai, the chief executive officer of Alphabet (Google), and Satya Nadella, the chief executive of Microsoft; both of whom completed their early education and studies in India and later enrolled in US graduate programs.
Gita Gopinath, who previously served as the first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund, and Abhijit Banerjee, a Nobel Prize-winning economist and a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, both studied initially in India and later moved to the United States for higher education.
Market intelligence reflects continued exponential growth
According to the ICEF Monitor, a market intelligence resource for the international education and student travel industry, India remained the top international market for students opting for the US for higher education institutions, averaging above 363,000 students in 2024-25, showing a jump of 10 per cent from last year and following a growth of 23 per cent in 2023-24.
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Comparative dominance over global enrollment shares
As per IIE’s 2025 Open Doors report, the United States had close to 31 per cent of international students from India, which is the highest in comparison to the second-place Chinese students, who contribute nearly 23 per cent of foreign students.
Notably, China saw a decline of 4 per cent in its students’ enrollment in Washington when compared to data from 2023-24 to 2024-25.