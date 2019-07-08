Amazon’s fleet expansion a boost for Israel Aerospace

Toggle Menu
IAI, which also produces drones and satellites, has emerged since 2015 as the leader in converting Amazon's growing fleet of Boeing 767 aircraft.

IAI workers have converted about 80% of Amazon’s fleet. (File)

Amazon’s aircraft fleet expansion is proving a boon for Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

IAI workers, pictured above, have converted about 80% of Amazon’s fleet of around 40 aircraft from passenger to cargo use, according to the state-run company.

“We dismantle every part of the aircraft and rebuild as a cargo aircraft,” Yosef Melamed, general manager of IAI’s Aviation Group, told Reuters, noting workers seal off windows, rebuild cockpits and install larger doors.

Amazon says it expects to have a fleet of 70 aircraft by 2021.

