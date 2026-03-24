Amazon says AWS’s Bahrain region ‘disrupted’ following drone activity

Amazon said ‌it ​is ​helping ​to migrate customers ​to alternate ⁠AWS regions while it recovers its functions in the Bahrain. (File Photo)

Amazon on Tuesday said its AWS region ​in Bahrain has “been disrupted” due to a “drone activity” amid ​the ongoing conflict ⁠in West Asia.

The organisation said ‌it ​is ​helping ​to migrate customers ​to alternate ⁠AWS regions while it recovers, news agency Reuters reported an Amazon ⁠spokesperson ‌as saying.

“As this situation evolves and, as we have advised before, we request those with workloads in the affected ⁠regions continue to ⁠migrate to other locations,” Amazon said in a statement.

Various civilian installations across the Gulf, including oil refineries and data centres, have been caught in the crossfire in the US-Israeli war against Iran.