Amazon forest fire: Brazil releases images showing reduction in number of affected areas

Amid a global outcry over multiple fires across the Amazon rainforest, the Brazilian government said recent satellite images showed a reduction in the number of areas affected by the blaze even as Operation Green Brazil entered its sixth day on Thursday.

More than 26,000 forest fires have been recorded in the Amazon so far this month — the highest number in a decade, according to a report by The New York Times.

“According to satellite images from the Amazon Protection System (Sipam) of the Ministry of Defence, from Saturday to Monday there has been a reduction in the number of areas affected by fires in the Legal Amazon. The Sipam satellite identifies the most critical areas affected by fire spots,” the Brazil Embassy said in a report.

The report said so far around 2,500 military personnel, 15 aircraft, 210 vehicles and 10 boats have been pressed into service amid a spat between Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron over the blaze. Bolsonaro is under pressure for his anti-environment policies.

Amazon produces approximately 20 per cent of the oxygen in the earth’s atmosphere and is called the “lungs of the planet”. “It is obviously not an easy situation, but it is under control and we see improvement in the regions affected by the fire,” the Brazil Minister of Defence said.

The fires in Amazon forests were one of the key agendas of the G-7 leaders who met in Biarritz in France during the past weekend. The G-7 pledged to earmark $20 million for providing help to Brazil for bringing these fires under control.

The current fires in the Amazon are not wildfires. They are manmade and are mostly set illegally by landgrabbers who are clearing the forest for cattle ranching and crops.