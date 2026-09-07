Amazon cargo plane overshoots Miami airport runway, disrupting flights

The incident occurred as the aircraft came off the runway, with smoke rising from the plane and prompting attention at the airport.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Sep 7, 2026 01:11 AM IST
Amazon cargo plane overruns runway at Miami airport, sends up cloud of smokeThe incident occurred as the aircraft came off the runway, with smoke rising from the plane and prompting attention at the airport. (Image: Screengrab: @clashreport/X)
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An Amazon cargo plane overshot a runway at Miami International Airport on Sunday, disrupting flights at the busy Florida airport, after the aircraft arrived from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the aircraft overran the runway at around 2 p.m. Videos and images from the scene showed the plane stopped beyond the runway, with thick plumes of black smoke rising into the air.

Flights at the airport were temporarily affected following the incident.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

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