Amazon cargo plane overshoots Miami airport runway, disrupting flights

An Amazon cargo plane overshot a runway at Miami International Airport on Sunday, disrupting flights at the busy Florida airport, after the aircraft arrived from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the aircraft overran the runway at around 2 p.m. Videos and images from the scene showed the plane stopped beyond the runway, with thick plumes of black smoke rising into the air.

NEW: An Amazon Prime Air Boeing 767 cargo jet overran the runway at Miami International Airport and caught fire. Heavy black smoke visible from across the city. The FAA issued a ground stop. pic.twitter.com/RNL2db0GRI — Clash Report (@clashreport) September 6, 2026

Flights at the airport were temporarily affected following the incident.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.