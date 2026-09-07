Miami Airport plane crash: What exactly happened to Amazon’s Boeing 767

The Amazon Prime Air flight struck "multiple vehicles" on the road behind the airport, killing at least five people and injuring five more.

By: Express Global Desk
5 min readSep 7, 2026 11:29 AM IST First published on: Sep 7, 2026 at 11:29 AM IST
Amazon Plane Overruns RunwayAn Amazon cargo plane sits at the Miami International Airport (MIA) after it overshot the runway. (Photo: AP)

An Amazon cargo plane shot past the end of a runway at Miami International Airport on Sunday afternoon, ploughed into vehicles on a nearby road and burst into flames, killing five people and injuring five others.

The Boeing 767-300, flown for Amazon by cargo carrier 21 Air, landed shortly after 2pm local time on a flight from San Juan, Puerto Rico. Flight-tracking site FlightRadar24 said the plane was still travelling at 112 knots, or 129mph, when it ran off the usable runway, BBC reports. It then crossed a road used by warehouse staff and other nearby businesses before hitting several vehicles and catching fire. The plane came to rest on its nose beside a parking lot near an Amazon warehouse, with two semi-trucks nearby.

What happened to those on board and nearby

Miami-Dade officials said five people were killed, three were taken to hospital in a critical condition, and two more were treated for less serious injuries. Officials said on Sunday it was too early to say whether those who died had been on the plane or in the vehicles it struck.

Miami-Dade Rescue Fire Chief Ray Jadallah said the pilot and co-pilot were trapped in the cockpit, along with people inside some of the cars hit by the plane. Firefighters also freed one person who had been pinned underneath a vehicle.

 

 

Amazon Boeing 767 crash, Miami — 6 September 2026

 
2:00pm — Flight CSB7598 lands
21 Air Boeing 767-33A(ER), operating for Amazon Prime Air, arrives from San Juan
 
Seconds later — Runway overrun
Fails to stop, leaves runway at 100 to 112 knots
 
Moments after — Impact and fire
Crosses road, hits vehicles, catches fire, comes to rest on its nose
 
Within minutes — Emergency response
200+ firefighters respond, FAA issues ground stop
 
Later that day — Investigation opens
NTSB sends a go team, led by chair Jennifer Homendy
5
killed
5
injured
200+
firefighters
160+
flights cancelled
Source: AP, BBC

More than 60 units and around 200 firefighters responded to the emergency situation that arose after the crash. Crews found the aircraft “engulfed in flames” with heavy smoke coming from a fire in the engine compartment, which the fire department described as “complex”. Specialist teams used foam to put out the blaze and worked to shut down the aircraft’s engine, though a fuel leak was still being managed hours later. The fire department said the incident posed no risk to the wider community.

There were thunderstorms and gusting winds of up to 30mph in the Miami area when the plane landed, the National Weather Service said, though officials had not confirmed by Sunday evening whether weather played any part in the crash.

What pilots and safety experts are asking

Aviation safety expert Steve Arroyo, a retired United Airlines pilot, said a domestic cargo flight on a 767 would typically be flown by just a pilot and co-pilot. He said the key question was whether the plane landed inside the runway’s designated touchdown zone, normally within the first 3,000 feet, or whether it should instead have aborted the landing.

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Mary Schiavo, a pilot and former inspector general at the US Transportation Department, said footage of the landing showed the plane staying above the runway for some time without lowering its nose to bring the main wheels down. “It didn’t touch down right away, and so it lost a lot of critical real estate,” she said, adding that the aircraft was “literally still flying” for longer than it should have been.

Schiavo also noted that Miami’s airport does not have the crushable-material safety beds now installed at more than 120 US airports to help stop planes that run off the end of a runway. The US Federal Aviation Administration credits those systems with helping save nearly 500 lives.

Frustration and long queues at the airport

More than 160 flights were cancelled and almost 325 delayed by Sunday night, according to FlightAware, with some flights diverted to Orlando, over 200 miles north. BBC reports that passengers described long queues, tired faces and confusion at the airport after the crash.

One traveller, named Faroush, said he had been trying to get to San Francisco: “The earliest I could find to fly to San Francisco was Tuesday morning,” he said, adding he would likely need a hotel for the extra nights in Miami.

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An Amazon spokesperson said the company was “heartbroken” by the deaths, adding: “Our deepest sympathies go out to the families, loved ones, and all those affected by this devastating loss.” The company said it would cooperate with any investigation into the crash.

Investigation under way

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has sent a “go team” to Miami, led by chairperson Jennifer Homendy, and is expected to further brief the media on Monday. Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz described the scene as “very active”, saying it “included a plane and included vehicles as well”.

The Miami crash follows a similar incident last year in which a UPS cargo plane crashed after losing an engine while taking off from Louisville’s Muhammad Ali International Airport. That crash killed all three pilots on board and 12 people on the ground, with 23 more injured.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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