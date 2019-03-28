Alternate Brexit plans rejected; Theresa May offers to step down

Written by Stephen Castle and Richard Pérez-Peña

Advertising

In a last-ditch effort to try to get Parliament to pass her plan for Britain to leave the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday offered to step down and allow another prime minister who has the confidence of her party and lawmakers to negotiate the final details.

May’s stunning overture to her fellow Conservatives came just as Parliament tried to sideline her and come up with its own plan for Brexit, as the process of leaving the bloc is known.

But when lawmakers held a series of nonbinding votes on Wednesday night on eight options for Britain’s future relationship with the European Union, none mustered a majority.

Advertising

May is so unpopular and has lost so much authority within her party that her offer to step down, if her plan is approved, was greeted with relief by Tory lawmakers.

“I have heard very clearly the mood of the parliamentary party,” May told Conservative lawmakers gathered in a meeting room in Parliament. “I know there is a desire for a new approach, and new leadership, in the second phase of the Brexit negotiations, and I won’t stand in the way of that.”

Several past critics, including Boris Johnson, the former foreign secretary, said they would now back May’s plan, which Parliament has already overwhelmingly rejected twice. But it still faces long odds.

A number of hard-line Brexit supporters were holding out, and more important, so was the Conservatives’ ally, the Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland.

If lawmakers seem unified around the idea of May’s departure, nothing else is certain.

In the nonbinding votes, the most popular options were motions to stay in a customs union with the bloc and to hold a referendum on any Brexit deal that is finally hammered out.

The prime minister did not specify when she would step down. But the EU has approved an extension in the Brexit process to May 22, if her plan gained approval, and that date could become the start of the leadership contest, which has been unofficially underway for some time already.