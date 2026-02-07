Neom replaced by Almaty: Why 2029 Asian Winter Games just abandoned Saudi Arabia’s $500B megacity

Kazakhstan will host the 2029 Asian Winter Games, replacing Saudi Arabia after the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) confirmed Almaty as the new venue. The 10th Asian Winter Games were originally slated for Neom, Saudi Arabia’s planned mega-city on the Red Sea, but the OCA announced the change on the sidelines of the Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina. OCA President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani thanked Kazakhstan for its commitment to winter sports, saying Almaty’s strong legacy, including hosting the Games in 2011, gives the council confidence that the city will deliver an unforgettable 2029 edition, news agency Reuters reported. The signing ceremony, held in Milan, Italy, concludes months of intense speculation regarding the feasibility of Trojena, the Kingdom’s planned $500 billion mountain resort. This transition represents a landmark moment where the “greenfield” aspirations of Saudi Vision 2030 have collided with the hard reality of infrastructural readiness, fiscal sustainability, and mounting geopolitical scrutiny.

For Kazakhstan, event marks return to global stage

The ceremony in Milan featured key figures from the international sporting community. Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the OCA, described the relocation as a strategic alignment with the council’s long-term vision. “The Asian Winter Games serve as an important platform for strengthening cooperation and solidarity among member committees,” Sheikh Joaan stated.

“We have no doubt we will build on Kazakhstan’s legacy and deliver an unforgettable Games in 2029.”

For Kazakhstan, the event marks a return to the global stage as a reliable “safe harbour” for international sport. Gennady Golovkin, the legendary boxer and current President of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan, emphasised the strategic advantage of his country’s existing assets.

Story continues below this ad

“For us, this challenge is an opportunity to demonstrate in practice that our sports and urban infrastructure are world-class. Organising complex international competitions is of strategic importance for the country, confirming the international community’s confidence in Kazakhstan’s ability to host high-level tournaments without the need for large-scale additional construction,” he said.

From desert snow to steppe heritage

The decision to move the 2029 Asian Winter Games (AWG) was necessitated by the realisation that Trojena, a project requiring a vertical ski village and a massive man-made lake to be carved into the Sarawat Mountains, would not meet the strict operational thresholds by the 2029 deadline.

Awarded to Saudi Arabia in 2022, the bid was a historic first for the Middle East, proposing outdoor skiing in an arid region powered by 100% renewable energy. However, by January 2026, the technical complexity of the “desalination-to-snow” pipeline, estimated to require $3.7\pm1.2$ GWh of energy annually, surpassed the Kingdom’s immediate delivery capacity.

Comparative Readiness: A Tale of Two Hosts

Metric Trojena (original host) Almaty (new host) Operational status Under construction; massive delays reported. Fully operational; robust legacy of hosting. Climate strategy 100% reliance on artificial snow and desalination. Natural snowfall, supplemented by snowmaking. Major event experience None; first attempt at winter sports. 2011 Asian Winter Games, 2017 Winter Universiade. Infrastructure Remote; requires new high-speed rail. Proximity to a major urban centre and transit.

By opting for Almaty, the OCA has prioritised “legacy infrastructure” over speculative engineering. The move leverages world-class venues like the Shymbulak Alpine Resort and the Medeu Alpine Ice Arena, which require minimal additional investment compared to the multibillion-dollar “from-scratch” construction required in the Saudi desert.

Story continues below this ad

What experts said

According to industry experts, the relocation was a necessary “course correction” for the Kingdom. Farah Al-Hashimi, an expert in Middle Eastern urban development, notes that the scaling back of projects such as The Line and the postponement of the Winter Games reflect a new era of adaptive strategy.

“Scaling back doesn’t mean failure, rather, it shows adaptive strategy in the face of reality,” said Al-Hashimi.

“Building a 170km linear entity or a desert ski resort multiplies every engineering challenge exponentially. This recalibration increases the chances of meaningful success for the segments that do get built, like the AI data centres and green hydrogen plants,” he added.

From an environmental standpoint, the scepticism has been even more pronounced. Recent climate modelling published in Environmental Research Communications (2025) suggests that maintaining Trojena’s slopes will be an uphill battle against nature.

Story continues below this ad

Donald Wuebbles, a climate scientist involved in the study, highlighted the inherent risks. “Climate change strongly compromises the utility of the planned infrastructure. Our simulations show that in low-elevation areas, the median number of skiable days could drop to zero by the 2050s, regardless of artificial snow production capacity,” the scientist said.

What is NEOM?

While the relocation is a setback for Saudi Arabia’s sporting calendar, it reflects a broader “pivot to industry” within the NEOM megaproject. Managed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and led by CEO Aiman Al-Mudaifer, the project is moving away from purely residential fantasies toward tangible economic hubs.

The Line: Once envisioned as a 170km linear metropolis, reports indicate a first-phase completion of just 2.4 to 5 kilometres by 2030, with a target population of 300,000. The Line, designed as a car-free city stretching 200 meters wide and 170 kilometres long, aims to revolutionise urban living. (Photo: Facebook/@NEOM) The Line, designed as a car-free city stretching 200 meters wide and 170 kilometres long, aims to revolutionise urban living. (Photo: Facebook/@NEOM)

Once envisioned as a 170km linear metropolis, reports indicate a first-phase completion of just 2.4 to 5 kilometres by 2030, with a target population of 300,000. Oxagon : Progress remains steady in the industrial sector. The NEOM Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC) is on track to produce 600 tonnes of carbon-free hydrogen daily by late 2026. Oxagon will be the catalyst for economic growth and diversity in Neom. (Photo: NEOM)

: Progress remains steady in the industrial sector. The NEOM Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC) is on track to produce 600 tonnes of carbon-free hydrogen daily by late 2026. Sindalah: The luxury island destination opened in October 2024, serving as the first physical “proof-of-concept” for NEOM’s high-end tourism goals. Areal view of Sindalah Island. (Photo-NEOM)

A joint statement from the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee (SOPC) and the OCA framed the delay not as a cancellation, but as a strategic deferment. “The SOPC and the OCA have agreed on an updated framework for future hosting… confirming the postponement of the 2029 edition to a later date. This decision aims to build a base of athletes and allow additional time to prepare for broader participation,” it said.

Geopolitical risks and human rights scrutiny

The recalibration of NEOM is also influenced by external pressures. Human rights organisations such as ALQST and UN experts have consistently raised alarms regarding the treatment of the Howeitat (Huwaitat) tribe.

Story continues below this ad

Approximately 20,000 tribe members have allegedly been forcibly displaced from their ancestral lands. Resistance to these evictions has led to severe legal repression, with several individuals sentenced to prison terms of up to 50 years. Jeed Basyouni, head of Middle East work at the advocacy group Reprieve, provided a stark contrast to the project’s marketing. “The glossy brochures don’t show that this is a city being built on forcible evictions, state violence, and death sentences. There is a massive gulf between the ‘New Future’ being sold to investors and the reality for those living on that land for centuries.”

For the international sports community, the choice of Almaty over high-risk greenfield projects suggests that for future continental events, “legacy infrastructure” and “operational readiness” will be the primary metrics for selection. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, appears to be focusing its resources on sectors where it can achieve near-term economic benefits—such as AI infrastructure and luxury tourism—while the futuristic slopes of Trojena remain a project for a more distant, and perhaps more technologically advanced, future.