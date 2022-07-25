Alleged Abe assassin to undergo mental evaluation until Nov

July 25, 2022 7:10:05 pm
The alleged assassin of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will be detained until late November for mental evaluation so prosecutors can determine whether to formally press charges and send him to trial for murder, officials said Monday.
The suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, was arrested immediately after he allegedly shot Abe from behind when the former leader was making a campaign speech outside a busy train station in western Japan on July 8.
The Nara District Court said it had granted permission for district prosecutors to detain the suspect for psychiatric examination until Nov. 29, when they must decide whether to file formal charges. His current detention was to expire later this month.
Yamagami, 41, has told police that he killed Abe because of his links to a religious group that he hated. His reported statements and other evidence suggest he was distressed because his mother’s massive donations to the Unification Church had bankrupted the family.
Subscriber Only Stories
Abe’s assassination has shed a light on his and his party’s decades-long questionable links to the conservative church.
Members of the country’s main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan met on Monday and confirmed plans to pursue an investigation into how the church influenced the governing Liberal Democratic Party’s objections to a legal change to allow same-sex marriages or for married couples to keep separate surnames.
The party also said it will investigate if the new government’s unit for children, to be launched next spring, added “families” as part of its agency name because of the church’s pressure.
The church was founded in Seoul in 1954, a year after the end of the Korean War, by the late Rev. Sun Myung Moon, the self-proclaimed messiah whose teachings are backed by new interpretations of the Bible and conservative, family-oriented value systems and strong anti-communism.
Abe, in his video message to the church’s affiliate, the Universal Peace Foundation, in September, 2021, praised the group’s work toward peace on the Korean Peninsula and its focus on family values.
The ties between the church and Japan’s governing party go back to Abe’s grandfather, Nobusuke Kishi, who served as prime minister and shared worries with Washington over the spread of communism in Japan in the 1960s.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist
Latest News
‘BJP can’t break TMC by using agencies’: Mamata lashes out over Partha Chatterjee’s arrest
Selena Gomez set BFF goals with Taylor Swift as they celebrated her 30th birthday
Their degrees in limbo, medical students from Ukraine on hunger strike in Delhi
Tata Steel profit falls 21 pc to Rs 7,714 cr in Apr-Jun
Muhammad Ali’s world title belt from Rumble in the Jungle sold for big money
Monkeypox outbreak: It’s time to act, not panic
It is not that they have stopped: CCI on WhatsApp sending pop-up reminders on privacy policy
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Sun Temple’ or ‘All India Services’ for UPSC CSE
Dhanush starrer Vaathi’s first-look poster and teaser release dates announced
Sri Lanka eye big lead after Mendis all-round display
25 days after Chief Minister & Deputy CM took oath, Maharashtra yet to get Cabinet, problem of plenty
UPSC Essentials: One word a day – SRI