‘All is well!’ tweets Donald Trump after Iran launches missile attacks on US bases in Iraq

US President Donald Trump tweeted saying an assessment of casualties and damages is underway following a multiple missile attack by Iran on two US bases in Iraq. AP Photo US President Donald Trump tweeted saying an assessment of casualties and damages is underway following a multiple missile attack by Iran on two US bases in Iraq. AP Photo

US President Donald Trump Tuesday said an assessment of the casualties and damage from Iranian missile strikes on two Iraqi military facilities was underway and he would make a statement on the situation soon. (Click here to track LIVE developments on Iran-US tensions)

“All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning,” Trump tweeted.

Iran attacked two US bases in Iraq with a barrage of missiles early Wednesday, the start of what Tehran promised would be retaliation for the killing of top Iranian commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

“The fierce revenge by the Revolutionary Guards has begun,” Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement on a Telegram channel.

The White House had earlier said in a statement that it was “aware” of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. “The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team,” the statement said.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd