As the US-Israel Iran raged on the 27th day, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps navy commander, Alireza Tangsiri was killed in a strike in Bandar Abbas, the Times of Israel reported. In the fresh wave of attack, Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israeli defence forces targeted Tangsiri, who was responsible for the closure of the Strait of Hormuz — a crucial maritime chokepoint which accounted for nearly one-fifth of the global oil and gas trade.

Tangsiri had led the IRGC’s naval wing since August 2028 and since the begining of the US-Israel Iran war, he had been assertive in the Strait of Hormuz. In retaliation against US facilities in the region, Tangsiri had warned civilians and workers in the area to stay away, the Jerusalem Post said.