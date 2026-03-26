Who is Alireza Tangsiri? Israel claims it killed Iran naval commander

Tangsiri, who had led the Iran's naval force had been assertive in the Strait of Hormuz since the conflict began.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 26, 2026 03:58 PM IST
Alireza Tangsiri, Iran navy chief killed, US Israel Iran warAlireza Tangsiri, the Iranian commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
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As the US-Israel Iran raged on the 27th day, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps navy commander, Alireza Tangsiri was killed in a strike in Bandar Abbas, the Times of Israel reported. In the fresh wave of attack, Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israeli defence forces targeted Tangsiri, who was responsible for the closure of the Strait of Hormuz — a crucial maritime chokepoint which accounted for nearly one-fifth of the global oil and gas trade.

Tangsiri had led the IRGC’s naval wing since August 2028 and since the begining of the US-Israel Iran war, he had been assertive in the Strait of Hormuz. In retaliation against US facilities in the region, Tangsiri had warned civilians and workers in the area to stay away, the Jerusalem Post said.

The Iranian commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy had overseen the IRGC Navy’s testing of drones and cruise missiles. The US Treasury had sanctioned him in 2023 and 2019. Of late, Tangsiri had posted several times on X about Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz, as well as other attacks carried out by the IRGC naval force.

Tangsiri was in an apartment hideout alongside other Revolutionary Guard, when the missile hit, officials told The New York Times.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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