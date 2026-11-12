Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Alice Huang, the Chinese executive suspected of spying for Beijing and linked to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, has reportedly returned to China, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Megaspeed International founder Alice is at present living in Beijing with the knowledge of security officials, according to the report.
Her reasons for travelling to the Chinese capital, the timing of her arrival and her current activities remain unclear, the people said.
Alice’s whereabouts have become the subject of growing speculation following the Nvidia founder’s confession of having an extramarital affair and an ongoing investigation by the company’s board into allegations that she is a Chinese spy.
Alice Huang is a Chinese banker turned tech executive
Also known as Huang Le, she is a former senior executive at Singapore-based cloud-computing company Megaspeed International. According to a New York Times report last month, the US spy agencies uncovered that Alice, who is a Chinese citizen, had developed a romantic relationship with the Nvidia boss and was allegedly feeding information directly to Beijing.
In a statement to The New York Times, Megaspeed said that “current leadership” has taken the matter “extremely seriously and is committed to getting to the facts behind these allegations”.
The firm has reportedly also commissioned an internal probe into the matter, which will be conducted by outside counsel.
Alice built her career in China’s financial sector before emerging as a key figure in the global artificial-intelligence chip industry.
The Chinese businesswoman previously held senior positions at a Shanghai investment firm before becoming the controlling shareholder of Megaspeed, according to over 30 publicly available financial records, corporate filings and company materials, Reuters reported.
Alice held several senior roles at Chinese investment firm Hexi between 2016 and 2017, including deputy general manager, executive director and membership of its investment decision committee.
Posts published on Hexi’s official WeChat account during that period also stated that she had previously worked at HSBC’s private bank in Hong Kong and CITIC Securities.
According to Chinese fund-industry records and an indexed profile on private-fund database Simuwang, the 42-year-old has also had an earlier career in television journalism.