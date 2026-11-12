Alice Huang, the Chinese executive suspected of spying for Beijing and linked to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, has reportedly returned to China, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Megaspeed International founder Alice is at present living in Beijing with the knowledge of security officials, according to the report.

Her reasons for travelling to the Chinese capital, the timing of her arrival and her current activities remain unclear, the people said.

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Alice’s whereabouts have become the subject of growing speculation following the Nvidia founder’s confession of having an extramarital affair and an ongoing investigation by the company’s board into allegations that she is a Chinese spy.