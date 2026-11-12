Alice Huang, woman at centre of Jensen Huang-Nvidia spy row, is now in Beijing: Report

Alice's whereabouts have become the subject of growing speculation following explosive claims by Nvidia’s founder admitting to an extramarital affair and an investigation reportedly launched by the company’s board into allegations that she is a Chinese spy.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readUpdated: Nov 12, 2026 10:04 AM IST
A screengrab from CTI video footage obtained November 9, 2026 shows a woman identified by Reuters as Alice Huang after comparison with a photograph obtained separately, attending a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (in black) at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan May 22, 2025.A screengrab from CTI video footage obtained November 9, 2026 shows a woman identified by Reuters as Alice Huang after comparison with a photograph obtained separately, attending a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (in black) at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan May 22, 2025. (Photo/Reuters)

Alice Huang, the Chinese executive suspected of spying for Beijing and linked to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, has reportedly returned to China, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Megaspeed International founder Alice is at present living in Beijing with the knowledge of security officials, according to the report.

Her reasons for travelling to the Chinese capital, the timing of her arrival and her current activities remain unclear, the people said.

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Alice’s whereabouts have become the subject of growing speculation following the Nvidia founder’s confession of having an extramarital affair and an ongoing investigation by the company’s board into allegations that she is a Chinese spy.

Also Read | ‘Was unfaithful to my wife’: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admits to affair with alleged Chinese spy

Alice Huang is a Chinese banker turned tech executive

Also known as Huang Le, she is a former senior executive at Singapore-based cloud-computing company Megaspeed International. According to a New York Times report last month, the US spy agencies uncovered that Alice, who is a Chinese citizen, had developed a romantic relationship with the Nvidia boss and was allegedly feeding information directly to Beijing.

In a statement to The New York Times, Megaspeed said that “current leadership” has taken the matter “extremely seriously and is committed to getting to the facts behind these allegations”.

The firm has reportedly also commissioned an internal probe into the matter, which will be conducted by outside counsel.

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Also Read | Who is Alice Huang? The Chinese ‘spy’ at centre of Nvidia scandal

Alice built her career in China’s financial sector before emerging as a key figure in the global artificial-intelligence chip industry.

The Chinese businesswoman previously held senior positions at a Shanghai investment firm before becoming the controlling shareholder of Megaspeed, according to over 30 publicly available financial records, corporate filings and company materials, Reuters reported.

Alice held several senior roles at Chinese investment firm Hexi between 2016 and 2017, including deputy general manager, executive director and membership of its investment decision committee.

Posts published on Hexi’s official WeChat account during that period also stated that she had previously worked at HSBC’s private bank in Hong Kong and CITIC Securities.

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According to Chinese fund-industry records and an indexed profile on private-fund database ​Simuwang, the 42-year-old has also had an earlier career in television journalism.

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Express Global Desk

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