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Alice Huang, whose reported relationship with Nvidia’s former chief executive Jensen Huang has drawn scrutiny amid concerns over the movement of advanced artificial intelligence chips to China, and her husband, Chinese businessman Kang Wei, were pursuing parallel business interests that intersected with the US-China technology rivalry, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.
While Alice Huang sought access to Nvidia’s advanced computing chips through her Singapore-based company, Megaspeed, Kang was building a network of government-backed data centres across China, according to the newspaper’s review of Chinese public records
The WSJ, based on a review of Chinese public records, has revealed the scale of Kang’s business interests, with proposed investments linked to his network exceeding $9 billion between 2021 and 2024. Chinese government officials had described several of these projects as part of the country’s broader effort to expand its computing infrastructure.
The findings bring into focus how the couple’s business activities operated on opposite sides of the US-China technology divide, even as Washington sought to restrict Beijing’s access to advanced American AI hardware.
Kang’s involvement in China’s data centre industry can be traced to late 2021, when Shanghai-based Century Longteng emerged as a central part of the business network.
According to the WSJ’s examination of regulatory filings, the company’s investors at the time included a local Shanghai government body, which held a 10 per cent stake, and an investment vehicle linked to the private-equity arm of Kang’s principal business venture, Hexi Capital, which held 27 per cent. The remaining 63 per cent was owned by Century Huatong, a Shenzhen-listed conglomerate primarily known for its online gaming business.
Kang subsequently took up an executive position at Century Longteng.
In early 2022, the company entered into a framework agreement with Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies to collaborate on cloud data centres, energy infrastructure and computing. Huawei announced the agreement at the time, with Kang attending the signing ceremony alongside senior executives of the company.
The partnership was significant in the context of US-China technology tensions. Washington had already placed Huawei on its blacklist, restricting its access to American technologies.
The agreement was followed by several data centre investment projects supported by Chinese government initiatives.
One of the largest was announced in 2022 in Wuhu, a city in east-central China. Century Longteng agreed to develop an intelligent-computing industrial park, with a proposed investment of $4.5 billion.
According to government records cited by the WSJ, the planned complex would comprise eight data centre buildings spread across approximately 4.1 million square feet, with capacity for around 24,000 server racks.
The project received government support for electricity and infrastructure under China’s ‘East Data, West Computing’ strategy, which aims to distribute computing capacity across different parts of the country.
At least one building, covering approximately 500,000 square feet, had been registered as completed in Wuhu by April 2026, the report said.
Kang was also present at the groundbreaking ceremony in July 2024 for another major data centre development in Liangshan, a remote area of Sichuan province in southwestern China. The project was estimated to cost around $5 billion. Local government accounts identified Kang as chairman of a data-services unit affiliated with Century Longteng.
Corporate filings also linked the company’s interests to another data centre development in Shenzhen, one of China’s major technology hubs.
While Kang expanded his data centre interests in China, Alice Huang was working to establish a supply channel for Nvidia’s advanced computing chips.
The WSJ had previously reported that, by November 2023, Megaspeed had informed Nvidia that Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba would be an anchor customer. The company subsequently received Nvidia cloud partner status, which gave it priority access to computing chips.
Alice Huang’s registered directorship at Megaspeed ended that month amid an ownership restructuring. However, her association with Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang continued.
The two were photographed together at a restaurant in Singapore in late 2023 and again at the Computex technology conference in Taipei the following year. The WSJ has reported that Kang introduced his wife to Jensen Huang and appeared to accept their romantic relationship.
The newspaper has also reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that at least some Nvidia chips obtained by Megaspeed were subsequently shipped to China.
The developments have drawn attention because the US has sought to restrict China’s access to advanced AI chips, particularly those manufactured by Nvidia, as part of its broader efforts to limit Beijing’s technological capabilities.
The WSJ report also said the couple approached potential investors between late 2024 and June 2025 with proposals for data centre projects in Shanghai and Southeast Asia. They reportedly told prospective investors that their investments could triple in three years and expressed confidence that they had ways to bring Nvidia chips into China.
The couple’s business activities came under greater scrutiny in 2025.
Singapore launched an investigation into Megaspeed and several of its key officers in February 2025 over suspected false declarations relating to server purchases.
According to Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs, authorities found insufficient evidence of domestic criminal offences to proceed against Alice Huang but issued her a stern warning and barred her from re-entering the country. Investigations involving Megaspeed and six other individuals remained ongoing, the ministry said.
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