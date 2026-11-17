Alice Huang, whose reported relationship with Nvidia’s former chief executive Jensen Huang has drawn scrutiny amid concerns over the movement of advanced artificial intelligence chips to China, and her husband, Chinese businessman Kang Wei, were pursuing parallel business interests that intersected with the US-China technology rivalry, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

While Alice Huang sought access to Nvidia’s advanced computing chips through her Singapore-based company, Megaspeed, Kang was building a network of government-backed data centres across China, according to the newspaper’s review of Chinese public records

The WSJ, based on a review of Chinese public records, has revealed the scale of Kang’s business interests, with proposed investments linked to his network exceeding $9 billion between 2021 and 2024. Chinese government officials had described several of these projects as part of the country’s broader effort to expand its computing infrastructure.

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The findings bring into focus how the couple’s business activities operated on opposite sides of the US-China technology divide, even as Washington sought to restrict Beijing’s access to advanced American AI hardware.

Express InfoGenIE · Investigation Inside the $9-billion China data centre network linked to Alice Huang’s husband Kang Wei’s links to proposed projects in Wuhu, Liangshan and Shenzhen, 2021–24. Based on WSJ reporting, Nov 16, 2026. Values are proposed or estimated. No established link between Megaspeed’s Nvidia chips and these projects. The $9-billion China data centre network While Alice Huang sought Nvidia chips through Megaspeed, her husband Kang Wei was linked to proposed data centre projects across China. $ 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 bn+ Proposed investments, 2021–24 $ 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 . 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 bn Wuhu (proposed) ~$ 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 bn Liangshan (estimated) 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Locations Proposed or estimated values, not confirmed spending. 1 Map 2 Network 3 Strategy 4 Nvidia 5 Timeline Where the projects are Wuhu $4.5bn Liangshan ~$5bn Shenzhen Value not given Sichuan Guangdong Century LongtengShanghai Wuhu $4.5bn Liangshan ~$5bn Shenzhen Value not given TAP A MARKER Illustrative links, not routes. Overview Three locations, one corporate thread Lines link each site to Century Longteng, the Shanghai developer at the centre of Kang’s network. Tap a marker to zoom in. Location 1 · Wuhu, Anhui province The $4.5-billion computing park $4.5bn Proposed investment 2022 Announced (summer) 8 Data centre buildings planned ~4.1m Square feet planned ~24,000 Server racks planned State Support for electricity and infrastructure Part of China’s East Data, West Computing strategy The eight planned buildings At least one registered complete by April 2026 (~500,000 sq ft) Planned; status not reported Progress by floor area At least ~12% of planned floor area registered complete. The park is not complete or operational. 24,000 racks planned · 1 block = 1,000 Back to overview ↺ Location 2 · Liangshan, Sichuan province The $5-billion Sichuan project ~$5bn Estimated project cost July 2024 Groundbreaking ceremony Kang attended the groundbreaking. Local officials named him chairman of a Century Longteng-affiliated data-services unit. Not reported Number of buildings — Server racks — Computing capacity — Construction progress — Government funding amount — Back to overview ↺ Location 3 · Shenzhen, Guangdong province A third data centre link ? Corporate filings link Century Longteng’s interests to a data centre project in Shenzhen, a major tech hub. ? Value not specified ? Capacity not specified Back to overview ↺ Source: The Wall Street Journal, Nov 16, 2026. Next → How the network connects Tap a name for details. Kang Wei Shanghai-based financier. His involvement with Century Longteng began in late 2021; he later took an executive role there and attended the Huawei signing. Close × Hexi Capital The core of Kang’s business network. Close × Investment vehicle Held a 27% stake in Century Longteng, according to a late-2021 regulatory filing. Close × Century Longteng The centre of Kang’s data centre business, linked to the Wuhu, Liangshan and Shenzhen projects. Close × Century Huatong A Shenzhen-listed group known mainly for online gaming; the controlling shareholder in late 2021. Close × Shanghai government body A Shanghai city government entity held 10% in late 2021. Close × Huawei Signed a framework agreement with Century Longteng to collaborate on cloud data centres, energy infrastructure and computing. Huawei was already on a US trade restriction list. Close × Kang Wei Alice Huang’s husband + main venture Hexi Capital Kang’s main venture + private-equity arm Investment vehicle Linked to Hexi Capital’s private-equity arm + 27% stake Century Longteng Shanghai data centre developer + other shareholders, late 2021 Century Huatong 63% stake + Shanghai government body 10% stake + ⇅ Huawei Framework agreement, early 2022 + Cloud data centres Energy infrastructure Computing CenturyLongtenglate 2021 63% Century Huatong 27% Hexi Capital-linked vehicle 10% Shanghai government body Reported stakes from a late-2021 filing; may not be current. Source: The Wall Street Journal, Nov 16, 2026. Next → What is East Data, West Computing? A national plan launched in February 2022: build data centres in energy-rich western China to serve demand from eastern cities. WEST Energy-rich, cheaper land and power EAST Big cities and most of the demand Western computing hubs Eastern demand centres DATA AND COMPUTING TASKS ← → COMPUTING SERVICES 8 National computing hubs 10 Data centre clusters ~80% Racks in the east, end-2021 Wuhu got state backing under the plan, the WSJ reported. Sources: NDRC, via Sixth Tone; The Wall Street Journal. Next → Did Nvidia chips go to these data centres? Reported 1 Megaspeed, where Alice Huang was a senior executive, became an Nvidia cloud partner (Nov 2023). 2 Some Nvidia chips obtained by Megaspeed were later shipped to China, the WSJ reported. 3 Megaspeed is under US and Singapore scrutiny; it says it operates lawfully. Not established ? Whether those chips reached Kang-linked data centres. ? Whether Beijing directed Megaspeed’s chip procurement. ? Whether the projects were designed for restricted Nvidia chips. NO ESTABLISHED LINK BETWEEN MEGASPEED’S CHIPS AND WUHU, LIANGSHAN OR SHENZHEN Sources: The Wall Street Journal; Megaspeed. Next → How the network took shape Late 2021 Kang’s involvement with Century Longteng begins. Early 2022 Century Longteng signs a framework agreement with Huawei. Summer 2022 The $4.5-billion Wuhu project is announced. November 2023 Megaspeed gains Nvidia cloud partner status. July 2024 Kang attends the groundbreaking of the Liangshan project. April 2026 At least one Wuhu building is registered as completed. November 16, 2026 The WSJ publishes its investigation into Kang’s data centre network. DisclaimerValues are proposed or estimated, not confirmed spending. The WSJ does not establish that Megaspeed’s Nvidia chips reached Kang-linked data centres, or that Beijing directed its chip buying. Credit: The Wall Street Journal, from Chinese public records, filings and government announcements. Back to the map ↺ Sources: The Wall Street Journal (Nov 16, 2026), based on its review of Chinese public records, corporate filings and government announcements; National Development and Reform Commission, via Sixth Tone (April 2022). Map: Highcharts map collection, Natural Earth. Updated November 17, 2026. Express InfoGenIE Created by Aniruddha Dhar

How Kang Wei built his China data centre network

Kang’s involvement in China’s data centre industry can be traced to late 2021, when Shanghai-based Century Longteng emerged as a central part of the business network.

According to the WSJ’s examination of regulatory filings, the company’s investors at the time included a local Shanghai government body, which held a 10 per cent stake, and an investment vehicle linked to the private-equity arm of Kang’s principal business venture, Hexi Capital, which held 27 per cent. The remaining 63 per cent was owned by Century Huatong, a Shenzhen-listed conglomerate primarily known for its online gaming business.

Kang subsequently took up an executive position at Century Longteng.

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In early 2022, the company entered into a framework agreement with Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies to collaborate on cloud data centres, energy infrastructure and computing. Huawei announced the agreement at the time, with Kang attending the signing ceremony alongside senior executives of the company.

The partnership was significant in the context of US-China technology tensions. Washington had already placed Huawei on its blacklist, restricting its access to American technologies.

The agreement was followed by several data centre investment projects supported by Chinese government initiatives.

One of the largest was announced in 2022 in Wuhu, a city in east-central China. Century Longteng agreed to develop an intelligent-computing industrial park, with a proposed investment of $4.5 billion.

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According to government records cited by the WSJ, the planned complex would comprise eight data centre buildings spread across approximately 4.1 million square feet, with capacity for around 24,000 server racks.

The project received government support for electricity and infrastructure under China’s ‘East Data, West Computing’ strategy, which aims to distribute computing capacity across different parts of the country.

At least one building, covering approximately 500,000 square feet, had been registered as completed in Wuhu by April 2026, the report said.

Kang was also present at the groundbreaking ceremony in July 2024 for another major data centre development in Liangshan, a remote area of Sichuan province in southwestern China. The project was estimated to cost around $5 billion. Local government accounts identified Kang as chairman of a data-services unit affiliated with Century Longteng.

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Corporate filings also linked the company’s interests to another data centre development in Shenzhen, one of China’s major technology hubs.

Alice Huang’s efforts to secure Nvidia chips

While Kang expanded his data centre interests in China, Alice Huang was working to establish a supply channel for Nvidia’s advanced computing chips.

The WSJ had previously reported that, by November 2023, Megaspeed had informed Nvidia that Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba would be an anchor customer. The company subsequently received Nvidia cloud partner status, which gave it priority access to computing chips.

Alice Huang’s registered directorship at Megaspeed ended that month amid an ownership restructuring. However, her association with Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang continued.

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The two were photographed together at a restaurant in Singapore in late 2023 and again at the Computex technology conference in Taipei the following year. The WSJ has reported that Kang introduced his wife to Jensen Huang and appeared to accept their romantic relationship.

The newspaper has also reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that at least some Nvidia chips obtained by Megaspeed were subsequently shipped to China.

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The developments have drawn attention because the US has sought to restrict China’s access to advanced AI chips, particularly those manufactured by Nvidia, as part of its broader efforts to limit Beijing’s technological capabilities.

The WSJ report also said the couple approached potential investors between late 2024 and June 2025 with proposals for data centre projects in Shanghai and Southeast Asia. They reportedly told prospective investors that their investments could triple in three years and expressed confidence that they had ways to bring Nvidia chips into China.

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Singapore investigation and US scrutiny

The couple’s business activities came under greater scrutiny in 2025.

Singapore launched an investigation into Megaspeed and several of its key officers in February 2025 over suspected false declarations relating to server purchases.

According to Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs, authorities found insufficient evidence of domestic criminal offences to proceed against Alice Huang but issued her a stern warning and barred her from re-entering the country. Investigations involving Megaspeed and six other individuals remained ongoing, the ministry said.