Kremlin condemns US-Israeli ‘murder’ of Iran’s leaders; Pak President calls for de-escalation after Ali Larijani killing

“We unequivocally condemn any actions aimed at harming the health of, or indeed murdering or eliminating, members of the leadership of sovereign and independent Iran, as well as those of other countries. We condemn such actions,” Peskov said. (File Photo)

The Kremlin on Wednesday condemned the “murder” of Iranian political and military leaders in US-Israeli airstrikes, after senior Iranian official Ali Larijani and the leader of the Basij paramilitary group Gholam Reza Soleimani killing was confirmed.

Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported that Larijani, a senior adviser to the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in Tehran Tuesday. Defence Minister Israel Katz officially announced that Larijani and General Soleimani were “eliminated” in an overnight operation.

Condemn murdering leadership of ‘sovereign and independent’ Iran: Russia

Reacting to the act, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov strongly criticised the reported strikes. “We unequivocally condemn any actions aimed at harming the health of, or indeed murdering or eliminating, members of the leadership of sovereign and independent Iran, as well as those of other countries. We condemn such actions,” Peskov said.