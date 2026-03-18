Kremlin condemns US-Israeli ‘murder’ of Iran’s leaders; Pak President calls for de-escalation after Ali Larijani killing

“We unequivocally condemn any actions aimed at harming the health of, or indeed murdering or eliminating, members of the leadership of sovereign and independent Iran, as well as those of other countries. We condemn such actions,” Peskov said. (File Photo)
The Kremlin on Wednesday condemned the “murder” of Iranian political and military leaders in US-Israeli airstrikes, after senior Iranian official Ali Larijani and the leader of the Basij paramilitary group Gholam Reza Soleimani killing was confirmed.
Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported that Larijani, a senior adviser to the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in Tehran Tuesday. Defence Minister Israel Katz officially announced that Larijani and General Soleimaniwere “eliminated” in an overnight operation.
Condemn murdering leadership of ‘sovereign and independent’ Iran: Russia
Reacting to the act, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov strongly criticised the reported strikes. “We unequivocally condemn any actions aimed at harming the health of, or indeed murdering or eliminating, members of the leadership of sovereign and independent Iran, as well as those of other countries. We condemn such actions,” Peskov said.
Deep grief and sorrow over ‘assassination’: Pakistan
Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari also expressed deep grief over Larijani’s killing, describing it as an assassination amid ongoing Israeli attacks on Iran. “President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed deep grief & sorrow over the assassination of Dr Ali Ardeshir Larijani amid Israeli attacks on Iran. He called for immediate restraint, dialogue & diplomacy. Pakistan stands ready to help de-escalate tensions in the region”, the Pakistan President wrote on his official handle on social media platform X.
President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed deep grief & sorrow over the assassination of Dr Ali Ardeshir Larijani amid Israeli attacks on Iran. He called for immediate restraint, dialogue & diplomacy. Pakistan stands ready to help de-escalate tensions in the region @alilarijani_ir
Eliminated ‘boss of Revolutionary Guards’: Netanyahu
Earlier, in a televised address on March 17, 2026, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the elimination of Iranian national security chief Ali Larijani, stating, “This morning we eliminated Ali Larijani, the boss of the Revolutionary Guards, which is the gang of gangsters that actually runs Iran”. Netanyahu described the operation as an effort to destabilise the regime and provide an opportunity for the Iranian people to act.
הבוקר חיסלנו את עלי לאריג’אני. עלי לאריג’אני זה הבוס של משמרות המהפכה, שזה חבורת הגנגסטרים שמנהלת בפועל את איראן. אנחנו חיסלנו לצידו גם את מפקד הבסיג’ – זה העוזרים של הגנגסטרים, שהם מפיצים טרור ברחובות טהרן וערים אחרות של איראן נגד האוכלוסייה. גם שם אנחנו פועלים; פועלים מהאוויר… pic.twitter.com/bOwQgRZ6Ti
Ali Larijani was a senior Iranian leader who served as secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and was a close associate of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He had also previously been Speaker of Parliament and was seen as a key figure in Iran’s political decision-making. After Khamenei’s killing on February 28, 2026, Larijani had assured that governance in Iran would continue smoothly.
He came from one of Iran’s most influential political families and played an important role in nuclear negotiations with the United States as well as with Russia and China. He was last seen publicly at the Quds Day rally on March 14 alongside President Masoud Pezeshkian.
Larijani had completed his education in computer science, mathematics, and Western philosophy, earning a PhD focused on Immanuel Kant from the University of Tehran.
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