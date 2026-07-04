A tiny coffin beside Ali Khamenei’s casket: The 14-year-old casualty of Feb 28 US attack

The coffins of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and members of his family, including 14-year-old Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani, are displayed on a platform at the start of the dayslong funeral ceremonies at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)

Thousands of mourners gathered in Tehran as the casket of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was put on public display on Saturday as the country began week-long funeral ceremonies. The coffins of several members of his family, who were killed in the February 28 attack were also displayed at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla. These included the casket of the former Supreme Leader’s 14-month-old granddaughter Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani.

The caskets was first unveiled late on Thursday before crowds of grieving supporters, who were seen weeping, beating their heads in mourning and throwing flowers towards the bier.

Thousands of mourners gathered at the prayer complex as the ceremonies began with the national anthem, religious eulogies and Quran recitations. Television footage showed Khamenei’s coffin draped in the Iranian flag and topped with his black turban. It was placed on a large black platform resembling the Kaaba, alongside four other coffins of slain family members, CNN reported.