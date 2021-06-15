scorecardresearch
Alexei Navalny’s death would hurt Russia’s relationship with world, US: Joe Biden

Biden said he would make clear to Russian President Vladimir Putin that there were areas where cooperation was possible if Moscow so chooses, but that the United States was ready to respond in kind if it faces aggressive Russian action.

By: Reuters | Brussels |
Updated: June 15, 2021 8:52:49 am
Navalny's death would hurt Russia's relationship with world, US: Joe BidenUS President Joe Biden speaks during a media conference during a NATO summit in Brussels, Monday, June 14, 2021.(Olivier Hoslet, Pool via AP)

The potential death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, now jailed in Russia, would be a tragedy and would hurt Russian relations with the rest of the world and with the United States, US President Joe Biden said on Monday.

Biden, who is to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday in Geneva, said he would make clear to Putin that there were areas where cooperation was possible if Moscow so chooses, but that the United States was ready to respond in kind if it faces aggressive Russian action.

“Navalny’s death would be another indication that Russia has little or no intention of abiding by basic fundamental human rights, it would be a tragedy, it would do nothing but hurt relations with the rest of the world, and me,” Biden said.

