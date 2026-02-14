Russia killed Alexei Navalny with lethal toxin, claim Britain and four European allies

Britain and four European allies have said they are convinced that late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a lethal toxin while held in a Russian penal colony, and have blamed the Russian state for his death.

In a joint statement issued in London on Saturday, the foreign ministries of the UK, France, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands said analyses of samples from Navalny had “conclusively confirmed the presence of epibatidine,” a toxin found in poison dart frogs in South America and not found naturally in Russia.

‘Conclusive’ evidence of epibatidine

According to news agency Reuters, the five governments said they were convinced Navalny was poisoned with a lethal toxin in a penal colony two years ago. That was the conclusion based on analyses of samples from Navalny, the statement said.