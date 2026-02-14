Russia killed Alexei Navalny with lethal toxin, claim Britain and four European allies

In a joint statement issued in London on Saturday, the foreign ministries of the UK, France, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands said analyses of samples from Navalny had “conclusively confirmed the presence of epibatidine,” a toxin found in poison dart frogs in South America and not found naturally in Russia.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readUpdated: Feb 14, 2026 08:11 PM IST
Alexie Navalny with his wifeLate Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny with his wife and other supporters. (File)
Make us preferred source on Google

Britain and four European allies have said they are convinced that late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a lethal toxin while held in a Russian penal colony, and have blamed the Russian state for his death.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

In a joint statement issued in London on Saturday, the foreign ministries of the UK, France, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands said analyses of samples from Navalny had “conclusively confirmed the presence of epibatidine,” a toxin found in poison dart frogs in South America and not found naturally in Russia.

Also Read | Foreign lab tests prove late Russian Oppn leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned, his wife claims

‘Conclusive’ evidence of epibatidine

According to news agency Reuters, the five governments said they were convinced Navalny was poisoned with a lethal toxin in a penal colony two years ago. That was the conclusion based on analyses of samples from Navalny, the statement said.

Another news agency Associated Press reported that the countries said in a joint statement that “Russia had the means, motive and opportunity to administer this poison”.

They added that they were reporting Russia to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons for a breach of the Chemical Weapons Convention.

Also Read | Three Navalny lawyers sentenced to years in Russian penal colony for ‘extremist activity’

The statement noted that epibatidine is a toxin found in poison dart frogs in South America and is not found naturally in Russia.

UK foreign secretary: ‘Despicable tools’

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said, “Russia saw Navalny as a threat. By using this form of poison the Russian state demonstrated the despicable tools it has at its disposal and the overwhelming fear it has of political opposition.”

Story continues below this ad

The Russian government has denied any responsibility for Navalny’s death.

Navalny’s death in Arctic penal colony

Navalny, who crusaded against official corruption and staged massive anti-Kremlin protests as President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe, died in the Arctic penal colony in February 2024. He was serving a 19-year sentence that he believed to be politically motivated.

Russian authorities said that the politician became ill after a walk and died from natural causes.

Navalny’s widow, Yulia Navalnaya, said last year that two independent labs had found that her husband was poisoned shortly before he died. Navalnaya has repeatedly blamed Putin for Navalny’s death, something Russian officials have vehemently denied.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | Tavleen Singh writes: Did Putin deserve a hero’s welcome?

2020 nerve agent attack

In 2020, Navalny was poisoned in a nerve agent attack that he blamed on the Kremlin, which always denied involvement. His family and allies fought to have him flown to Germany for treatment and recovery. Five months later, he returned to Russia, where he was immediately arrested and imprisoned for the last three years of his life.

(With inputs from Reuters, AP)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog

Photos

In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Bangladesh
'Bangladesh first': Tarique Rahman reveals how new BNP govt will handle relations with India
Nikhil Gupta
Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty: How the US drew links between Pannun plot and Nijjar's killing
Tere Ishk Mein to Nadaaniyan, why only intense romantic dramas are in vogue whereas rom-coms are being hate-watched.
Where is the love? Why Bollywood has become that place where intense, angry romances are in vogue and rom-coms are only hate-watched
Raj Kapoor and Rajesh Khanna
Raj Kapoor had to drop Rajesh Khanna from Satyam Shivam Sundaram as Rishi Kapoor opposed him: 'Main haar gaya'
Strict caste preferences have dropped significantly over the decade
Marrying at 29, ignoring caste: How a Jeevansathi study shows Indians are 'rewriting’ the rules of arranged marriage
As a ticket examiner, she has also travelled on broad-gauge trains operating out of New Jalpaiguri
After 146 years, Darjeeling’s iconic toy train finally gets its first woman TTE: Meet Sarita Yolmo
NZ vs SA LIVE Score Updates T20 World Cup: Follow New Zealand vs South Africa match Live from Ahmedabad.
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score Updates
Banton
T20 World Cup: Tom Banton comes of age with under-pressure 63 as England edge Scotland by 5 wickets
Bangladesh Election Results 2026, Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, BNP victory, Jamaat-e-Islami, Sheikh Hasina ouster, Khaleda Zia death, Bangladesh constitutional reform, Jatiyo Shangsad, Bangladesh political news, National Citizen Party, referendum Bangladesh 2026, interim government Bangladesh corruption, Dhaka University elections.
With elections, Bangladesh has entered new political moment. Now, question is how power is exercised
Nikhil Gupta
Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty: How the US drew links between Pannun plot and Nijjar's killing
electrolyte
Beyond plain water: Why Banita Sandhu swears by consuming electrolytes, 'especially before my period'
Nothing Store
Nothing CEO Carl Pei on the flagship store in India, foldables, and the phone of the future in the AI era
Advertisement
Must Read
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score Updates
NZ vs SA LIVE Score Updates T20 World Cup: Follow New Zealand vs South Africa match Live from Ahmedabad.
T20 World Cup: Tom Banton comes of age with under-pressure 63 as England edge Scotland by 5 wickets
Banton
This weekend, watch how cricket is vanishing from India-Pakistan cricket rivalry
It's a tragedy that cricket's most storied rivalry has gotten muted. (File Photo/AP)
Nothing CEO Carl Pei on the flagship store in India, foldables, and the phone of the future in the AI era
Nothing Store
Why AI chatbots change their answers when you ask 'Are you sure?'
AI chatbots often revise their answers when challenged, a behaviour researchers call “sycophancy.”
India’s IT sector is adapting to generative AI without mass job losses, new study finds
Gen AI tools are boosting productivity across India’s IT sector, with new research showing jobs evolving rather than disappearing. (Image for representation: FreePik)
Beyond plain water: Why Banita Sandhu swears by consuming electrolytes, 'especially before my period'
electrolyte
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Marrying at 29, ignoring caste: How a Jeevansathi study shows Indians are 'rewriting’ the rules of arranged marriage
Strict caste preferences have dropped significantly over the decade
After 146 years, Darjeeling’s iconic toy train finally gets its first woman TTE: Meet Sarita Yolmo
As a ticket examiner, she has also travelled on broad-gauge trains operating out of New Jalpaiguri
‘Shameful and painful’: Why Pakistan’s national hockey team was left stranded on Australian streets
Pakistan hockey team in Australia
A 10-month-old girl’s final gift: Baby Alin becomes Kerala’s youngest organ donor, giving hope to others
The liver will be transplanted into a six-month-old baby undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital
Google’s Valentine’s Day special doodle celebrates the day of love
February, often referred to as the month of love, is the most-anticipated month among romantics
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement