Alec Baldwin invites Melania Trump to join him on ‘SNL’

Alec Baldwin invited US First Lady Melania Trump to join him on “Saturday Night Live”. The 60-year-old actor, who is known for nailing the impression of incumbent POTUS on “SNL”, took to Twitter to announce that he is planning for the next season and hopes Trump would join him.

He alluded to the First Lady’s recent statement on separation of children from their parents who illegally migrated to the country through the US-Mexico border, in which she said she “hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform”.

“Dear Melania, We know what you’re thinking. What you’re feeling. You are quaking with anticipation. Shuddering with a strange, newfound courage. Come. Come over to the light. We will welcome you as a hero in ways you never imagined possible. And then do SNL with me,” Baldwin wrote

In a follow-up tweet, which included a picture of the first lady and Baldwin at an event, the actor wrote, “We have a chair waiting for you in the @nbcsnl make-up room.”

Post her comments, Trump made headlines around the globe when she sported a jacket reading “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” when she left to visit an immigrant children’s detention centre in Texas.

Her spokeswoman said the jacket meant nothing and hoped it would not detract from her goodwill visit, while President Donald Trump undercut that statement and said it was on purpose for the “fake news” media.

