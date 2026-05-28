Bangladesh spares rare albino buffalo nicknamed ‘Donald Trump’ from Eid al-Adha sacrifice after viral fame

A sacrificial albino buffalo, 'Donald Trump', which recently went viral, is pictured at a farm ahead of Eid-al-Adha, in Bangladesh. (Source: File/ Reuters)

A rare albino buffalo in Bangladesh, popularly nicknamed ‘Donald Trump’ because of its blond tuft of hair, has been spared from Eid al-Adha sacrifice following a last-minute intervention by the government. The nearly 700 kg buffalo had already been sold for ritual slaughter ahead of the Islamic festival when authorities stepped in, citing security concerns after the animal became an internet sensation.

According to officials, Bangladesh Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed ordered that the buffalo be removed from the sacrifice list, the buyer refunded, and the animal relocated to the national zoo in Dhaka. “At the last moment, the decision was taken to spare the ​buffalo from sacrifice due to security concerns and ​the unusual level of public interest,” a Home Ministry official said on Wednesday.