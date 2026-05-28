Bangladesh spares rare albino buffalo nicknamed ‘Donald Trump’ from Eid al-Adha sacrifice after viral fame

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A rare albino buffalo in Bangladesh, popularly nicknamed ‘Donald Trump’ because of its blond tuft of hair, has been spared from Eid al-Adha sacrifice following a last-minute intervention by the government. The nearly 700 kg buffalo had already been sold for ritual slaughter ahead of the Islamic festival when authorities stepped in, citing security concerns after the animal became an internet sensation.
According to officials, Bangladesh Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed ordered that the buffalo be removed from the sacrifice list, the buyer refunded, and the animal relocated to the national zoo in Dhaka. “At the last moment, the decision was taken to spare the buffalo from sacrifice due to security concerns and the unusual level of public interest,” a Home Ministry official said on Wednesday.
🇧🇩Even a buffalo named Donald Trump survives assassination attempts…
Crowds in Bangladesh flooded a farm to see the albino animal with the iconic blond tuft, forcing officials to spare him from sacrifice and ship him to the zoo.pic.twitter.com/usgLK5AylD
— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 27, 2026
The buffalo shot to fame after videos of the animal went viral on social media, drawing crowds from across the country to the farm where it was being raised. Visitors were especially fascinated by its rare albino appearance, blond fringe.
According to Reuters’ report, farm owner Ziauddin Mridha said the unusual nickname was coined by his younger brother, who thought the buffalo’s blond hair resembled that of US President Donald Trump.
Mridha also said that the animal as unusually gentle and said it required special care, including regular feeding and baths.
Albino buffaloes are extremely rare in Bangladesh, where cattle are typically dark-coloured, making the animal stand out during the busy Eid livestock season. However, officials and observers noted that its viral nickname and growing popularity may ultimately have saved its life.
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