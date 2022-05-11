scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Al Jazeera says reporter killed by Israeli army gunfire in West Bank

The Palestinian health ministry confirmed Shireen Abu Akleh's death and said a second reporter, Ali Samodi, had been wounded.

By: Reuters | Jenin |
Updated: May 11, 2022 11:01:48 am
An Al Jazeera reporter was killed by Israeli army gunfire in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Qatar-based news channel said, but the military said she may have been shot by Palestinians as they clashed with its troops.

One Palestinian official said Shireen Abu Akleh had been “assassinated” by Israeli forces while reporting on a raid in the city of Jenin, which has seen intensified army raids in recent weeks as violence has surged.

The Palestinian health ministry confirmed Abu Akleh’s death and said a second reporter, Ali Samodi, had been wounded.

In a statement, the military said its troops had shot back after coming under “massive fire” in Jenin and that “there is a possibility, now being looked into, that reporters were hit – possibly by shoots fired by Palestinian gunmen”.

