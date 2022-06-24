scorecardresearch
UN rights office: Findings suggest Al Jazeera journalist killed by Israeli forces

"It is deeply disturbing that Israeli authorities have not conducted a criminal investigation," Ravina Shamdasani, a spokesperson for the U.N. human rights office told a briefing in Geneva.

By: Reuters | London |
June 24, 2022 4:05:13 pm
UN findings show that Israeli security forces fired the bullets that killed Palestinian-American reporter Shireen Abu Akleh. (File photo)

Findings show that Israeli security forces fired the bullets that killed Palestinian-American reporter Shireen Abu Akleh in May, and not indiscriminate firing from Palestinians, a spokesperson for the U.N. human rights office said on Friday.

“It is deeply disturbing that Israeli authorities have not conducted a criminal investigation,” Ravina Shamdasani told a briefing in Geneva.

Also Read |Al Jazeera says reporter killed by Israeli army gunfire in West Bank

Israeli and Palestinians officials have exchanged recriminations over the incident, which has heightened tensions. Israel has denied that any Israeli soldier “targeted a journalist.”

