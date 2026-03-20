Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem closed for Eid prayers for the first time in 60 years

The mosque sits on a hilltop compound that is sacred to Muslims and Jews, who believe it was the site of biblical temples. (Credit: wikipedia)

Al Aqsa Mosque compound has been closed for Eid prayers for the first time in decades. The compound in Jerusalem will be closed to worshippers for Friday’s Eid al-Fitr, the holiday on which Muslims mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The full closure of the holy site marks the first since the 1967 Mideast war, when Israel captured East Jerusalem and the Old City.

The mosque sits on a hilltop compound that is sacred to Muslims and Jews, who believe it was the site of biblical temples. Access has been a flashpoint and historically sparked tensions between Israelis and Palestinians. Israel has kept holy sites in the Old City closed to worshippers of all faiths throughout the Iran war citing security, though the restrictions have had the broadest effect on Muslims, tens of thousands who normally come for Friday prayer at Al Aqsa.