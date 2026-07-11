Pakistan hikes petrol, diesel prices by over PKR 13 per litre amid West Asia crisis

Petrol prices had also touched a high of PKR 458.41 per litre on April 3 after climbing from PKR 266 per litre in the first week of March, the report said. (Representational/ Pixabay)

The Pakistan government on Friday hiked the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) by more than PKR 13 per litre, Dawn reported.

The price of petrol has been raised by PKR 13.18 per litre to PKR 310.71 per litre, while high-speed diesel will now cost PKR 323.30 per litre after an increase of PKR 13.80 per litre. The revised prices will come into effect on July 1q, the report cited a government notification.

According to the Petroleum Division, the increase follows a review of international petroleum prices and the exchange rate.

The fresh hike comes even as the Shehbaz Sharif government has repeatedly hike energy prices over the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran since February 28.