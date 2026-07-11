Pakistan hikes petrol, diesel prices by over PKR 13 per litre amid West Asia crisis
The price of petrol has been raised by PKR 13.18 per litre to PKR 310.71 per litre, while high-speed diesel will now cost PKR 323.30 per litre after an increase of PKR 13.80 per litre. The revised prices came into effect on July 12, *Dawn* reported.
The Pakistan government on Friday hiked the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) by more than PKR 13 per litre, Dawn reported.
The price of petrol has been raised by PKR 13.18 per litre to PKR 310.71 per litre, while high-speed diesel will now cost PKR 323.30 per litre after an increase of PKR 13.80 per litre. The revised prices will come into effect on July 1q, the report cited a government notification.
According to the Petroleum Division, the increase follows a review of international petroleum prices and the exchange rate.
The fresh hike comes even as the Shehbaz Sharif government has repeatedly hike energy prices over the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran since February 28.
Diesel prices have fallen significantly from their peak of PKR 520.35 per litre recorded on April 3, after rising from PKR 281 per litre following the outbreak of the US-Iran conflict on February 28.
Petrol prices had also touched a high of PKR 458.41 per litre on April 3 after climbing from PKR 266 per litre in the first week of March, the report said.
Under conditions agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Pakistan doubled its climate support levy to PKR 5 per litre from July 1 while correspondingly reducing the petroleum levy. As a result, the petroleum levy now stands at around PKR 80 per litre on diesel and about PKR 70 per litre on petrol, in addition to the PKR 5 climate support levy.
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The government currently collects about PKR 101 per litre on high-speed diesel through customs duty, petroleum levy, climate support levy and the inland freight equalisation margin. The total tax burden on petrol is about PKR 95 per litre, including a PKR 20 per litre customs duty, petroleum levy and climate support levy.
The government also levies around PKR 21 per litre on kerosene and about PKR 16 per litre on light diesel oil. Petrol and high-speed diesel remain Pakistan’s biggest petroleum revenue earners, with combined monthly sales of around 700,000-800,000 tonnes, compared with about 10,000 tonnes for kerosene
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