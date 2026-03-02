Airspace closures in the Middle East: Airport shutdowns, flight cancellations to continue on March 3 amid Iran-Israel war
Airspace closure update: The major airports across the UAE and nearby regions, including Abu Dhabi International Airport, Dubai International Airport and Sharjah International Airport, have advised travellers not to proceed to the airport until further notice.
Airspace closures in the Middle East, Flight cancellation due to Iran war: The flight suspensions and cancellations will continue for the fourth consecutive day on March 3 due to ongoing airspace closures in the Middle East amid the Iran–Israel war. The major airports across the UAE and nearby regions, including Abu Dhabi International Airport, Dubai International Airport and Sharjah International Airport, have advised travellers not to proceed to the airport until further notice.
Airspace closure update: Airport shutdown on March 3
Dubai International Airport
The flight services from Dubai International Airport (DXB) till further order. On Sunday, the airport sustained minor damage in an incident amid the ongoing Iran-Israel war. However, it was quickly contained.
Dubai Airports confirms that a concourse at Dubai International (DXB) sustained minor damage in an incident, which was quickly contained. Emergency response teams were immediately deployed and are managing the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities. Four staff…
The flight operations to and from Zayed International Airport have been suspended. On Monday, Abu Dhabi authorities responded to an incident involving the interception of a drone that targeted the airport.
Authorities in Abu Dhabi are responding to an incident resulting from the interception of a drone that targeted Zayed International Airport. The interception led to falling debris, which resulted in one fatality of an Asian national and seven injuries.
The Sharjah Airport Authority has announced the suspension of all flight operations at Sharjah International Airport until further notice as part of the precautionary measures currently in place. It urged all passengers not to proceed for the airport at this time.
Sharjah Airport Authority announces the suspension of all flight operations at Sharjah International Airport until further notice, as part of the precautionary measures currently being implemented.
The Authority urges all passengers not to proceed to the airport at this time and…
Gulf Air has also suspended its operations till 11:00 BHT on March 3. It added that services will resume after BCAA order.
Update: Gulf Air flights remain temporarily suspended due to regional airspace closures. Operations will resume once the BCAA confirms safe reopening.
Next update: 11:00 BHT (08:00 UTC) on March 3.
For the latest flight info, visit https://t.co/czUurPCUFT or the Gulf Air app.
Qatar Airways has also suspended its operations till 09:00 hrs Doha time on March 3. “Qatar Airways will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of Qatari airspace,” it said.
Update: Qatar Airways flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace.
Qatar Airways will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of Qatari airspace. A further update will be provided on March…
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More