Airspace closures in the Middle East: Airport shutdowns, flight cancellations to continue on March 3 amid Iran-Israel war

Airspace closure update: The major airports across the UAE and nearby regions, including Abu Dhabi International Airport, Dubai International Airport and Sharjah International Airport, have advised travellers not to proceed to the airport until further notice.

Written by: Anish Mondal
4 min readMar 2, 2026 05:13 PM IST
Emirates planes are parked at Dubai International Airport after its closure in Dubai (AP Photo)Emirates planes are parked at Dubai International Airport after its closure in Dubai (AP Photo)
Airspace closures in the Middle East, Flight cancellation due to Iran war: The flight suspensions and cancellations will continue for the fourth consecutive day on March 3 due to ongoing airspace closures in the Middle East amid the Iran–Israel war. The major airports across the UAE and nearby regions, including Abu Dhabi International Airport, Dubai International Airport and Sharjah International Airport, have advised travellers not to proceed to the airport until further notice.

Airspace closure update: Airport shutdown on March 3

  • Dubai International Airport

The flight services from Dubai International Airport (DXB) till further order. On Sunday, the airport sustained minor damage in an incident amid the ongoing Iran-Israel war. However, it was quickly contained.

  • Zayed International Airport

The flight operations to and from Zayed International Airport have been suspended. On Monday, Abu Dhabi authorities responded to an incident involving the interception of a drone that targeted the airport.

  • Sharjah Airport open or closed

The Sharjah Airport Authority has announced the suspension of all flight operations at Sharjah International Airport until further notice as part of the precautionary measures currently in place. It urged all passengers not to proceed for the airport at this time.

Apart from these, the flight operations from Heathrow Airport, Boston Logan International Airport, Gatwick Airport, Hamad International Airport and Erbil Airport have also been affected.

Airspace closure update: Flight cancellations on March 3

  • Emirates

Due to multiple regional airspace closures, Emirates has temporarily suspended all operations to and from Dubai, up until 1500hrs UAE time on Tuesday, 3 March.

  • Air Arabia

Air Arabia has also cancelled flight services to and from the UAE till 15:00 hrs on March 3. It also suspended the flight operations to Lebanon, Jordan, Syria and Iraq.

  • Etihad Airways

Due to airspace closure, Etihad Airways has suspended flight operations till 14:00 hrs UAE time on March 3.

  • Gulf Air

Gulf Air has also suspended its operations till 11:00 BHT on March 3. It added that services will resume after BCAA order.

  • Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways has also suspended its operations till 09:00 hrs Doha time on March 3. “Qatar Airways will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of Qatari airspace,” it said.

