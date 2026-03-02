Airspace closures in the Middle East: Airport shutdowns, flight cancellations to continue on March 3 amid Iran-Israel war

Airspace closures in the Middle East, Flight cancellation due to Iran war: The flight suspensions and cancellations will continue for the fourth consecutive day on March 3 due to ongoing airspace closures in the Middle East amid the Iran–Israel war. The major airports across the UAE and nearby regions, including Abu Dhabi International Airport, Dubai International Airport and Sharjah International Airport, have advised travellers not to proceed to the airport until further notice.

The flight services from Dubai International Airport (DXB) till further order. On Sunday, the airport sustained minor damage in an incident amid the ongoing Iran-Israel war. However, it was quickly contained.

Dubai Airports confirms that a concourse at Dubai International (DXB) sustained minor damage in an incident, which was quickly contained. Emergency response teams were immediately deployed and are managing the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities. Four staff… — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 28, 2026

Zayed International Airport

The flight operations to and from Zayed International Airport have been suspended. On Monday, Abu Dhabi authorities responded to an incident involving the interception of a drone that targeted the airport.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi are responding to an incident resulting from the interception of a drone that targeted Zayed International Airport. The interception led to falling debris, which resulted in one fatality of an Asian national and seven injuries. — ABU DHABI AIRPORTS مطارات أبوظبي (@ad_airports) March 1, 2026

Sharjah Airport open or closed

The Sharjah Airport Authority has announced the suspension of all flight operations at Sharjah International Airport until further notice as part of the precautionary measures currently in place. It urged all passengers not to proceed for the airport at this time.

Sharjah Airport Authority announces the suspension of all flight operations at Sharjah International Airport until further notice, as part of the precautionary measures currently being implemented. The Authority urges all passengers not to proceed to the airport at this time and… — مطار الشارقة (@sharjahairport) February 28, 2026

Apart from these, the flight operations from Heathrow Airport, Boston Logan International Airport, Gatwick Airport, Hamad International Airport and Erbil Airport have also been affected.

Airspace closure update: Flight cancellations on March 3

Emirates

Due to multiple regional airspace closures, Emirates has temporarily suspended all operations to and from Dubai, up until 1500hrs UAE time on Tuesday, 3 March.

Due to multiple regional airspace closures, Emirates has temporarily suspended all operations to and from Dubai, up until 1500hrs UAE time on Tuesday, 3 March. The situation remains dynamic and is assessed continuously. We urge all customers to review the latest operational… pic.twitter.com/DwrsOPbv08 — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) March 2, 2026

Air Arabia

Air Arabia has also cancelled flight services to and from the UAE till 15:00 hrs on March 3. It also suspended the flight operations to Lebanon, Jordan, Syria and Iraq.

Etihad Airways

Due to airspace closure, Etihad Airways has suspended flight operations till 14:00 hrs UAE time on March 3.

Regional Airspace Disruption – Operational Update Regional airspace closures continue to impact Etihad’s operations, and all flights to and from Abu Dhabi are suspended until 14:00 UAE time on Tuesday 3 March. Guests due to travel are advised to: -Check their flight status at… — Etihad Airways (@etihad) March 2, 2026

Gulf Air

Gulf Air has also suspended its operations till 11:00 BHT on March 3. It added that services will resume after BCAA order.

Update: Gulf Air flights remain temporarily suspended due to regional airspace closures. Operations will resume once the BCAA confirms safe reopening.

Next update: 11:00 BHT (08:00 UTC) on March 3.

For the latest flight info, visit https://t.co/czUurPCUFT or the Gulf Air app. — Gulf Air (@GulfAir) March 2, 2026

Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways has also suspended its operations till 09:00 hrs Doha time on March 3. “Qatar Airways will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of Qatari airspace,” it said.