skip to content
Weather
Trending

Airports across Asia reintroduce health checks following Nipah virus outbreak in India

In Thailand, health authorities have stepped up screening at major airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang and Phuket, for passengers arriving from West Bengal.

express web desk

By: Express Web Desk

January 27, 2026 01:14 PM IST First published on: Jan 27, 2026 at 11:47 AM IST
Nipah virusAirports across parts of Asia have begun reintroducing Covid-style health checks after an outbreak of the Nipah virus in India. (File Photo)

Airports across parts of Asia have reintroduced Covid-style health checks after an outbreak of the Nipah virus in India, The Independent reported.

Thailand, Nepal and Taiwan have ramped up screening of travellers following confirmation of five Nipah cases in India’s West Bengal. The virus can spread from animals such as bats and pigs to humans and, in some cases, through close contact between people.

Around 100 people have been quarantined in West Bengal after the virus was detected at a hospital. A doctor, a nurse and another hospital worker tested positive after two earlier cases were confirmed in healthcare staff from the same district.

Also Read Nipah virus: Advanced ‘mobile laboratory’ from Pune NIV sent to West Bengal as virus hits health care workers

In Thailand, health authorities have stepped up screening at major airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang and Phuket, for passengers arriving from West Bengal. Travellers are being checked for fever and other symptoms, and given health advisory cards.

Thailand’s public health minister Anutin Charnvirakul said no Nipah cases had been recorded in the country so far, but monitoring would continue. “Thailand’s Department of Disease Control screens travellers from West Bengal at major airports amid the Nipah outbreak,” the Thai government said.

Story continues below this ad

Passengers showing symptoms may be taken to quarantine facilities, local media reported. Cleaning and disease-control measures have also been increased at Phuket airport, which has direct flights from Kolkata.

Most Read
1Donald Trump hails ‘historic bond’ between India-US in R-Day greeting
2Top China general Zhang Youxia removed for ‘leaking’ nuclear-plan to US: Report
397% drop: Why Canada’s international student arrivals just hit a record low, what IRCC data showed
4Top Trump aide Scott Bessent says Europe financing ‘war’ against itself by buying oil products from India
5JD Vance, Navarro blocked US-India trade deal, Ted Cruz claims in leaked audio
6‘Enough orders from Washington’: Venezuela’s acting president Rodriguez expresses frustration over US pressure
Also read Nipah outbreak: Special team to conduct bat survey starting from Nadia district

In Nepal, health checks have been intensified at Kathmandu’s international airport and at key land border crossings with India. A health ministry spokesperson, Dr Prakash Budhathoki, said screening had begun at airports and border points to prevent the virus from entering the country.

Taiwan is planning to classify Nipah infection as a top-level notifiable disease, which would require immediate reporting and control measures. Its health authorities said travel alerts would be reviewed as the situation develops.

The World Health Organisation has listed Nipah as a priority pathogen due to its epidemic risk. Past outbreaks have shown fatality rates between 40 and 75 per cent, The Independent reported.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Trending
Weather
Edition
search
Install the Express App for
a better experience
Featured
Today's E-paper
Jan 27, 2026
Trending Topics
News
Multimedia
Follow Us