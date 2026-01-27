Airports across Asia reintroduce health checks following Nipah virus outbreak in India

Airports across parts of Asia have begun reintroducing Covid-style health checks after an outbreak of the Nipah virus in India. (File Photo)

Airports across parts of Asia have reintroduced Covid-style health checks after an outbreak of the Nipah virus in India, The Independent reported.

Thailand, Nepal and Taiwan have ramped up screening of travellers following confirmation of five Nipah cases in India’s West Bengal. The virus can spread from animals such as bats and pigs to humans and, in some cases, through close contact between people.

Around 100 people have been quarantined in West Bengal after the virus was detected at a hospital. A doctor, a nurse and another hospital worker tested positive after two earlier cases were confirmed in healthcare staff from the same district.

In Thailand, health authorities have stepped up screening at major airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang and Phuket, for passengers arriving from West Bengal. Travellers are being checked for fever and other symptoms, and given health advisory cards.

Thailand’s public health minister Anutin Charnvirakul said no Nipah cases had been recorded in the country so far, but monitoring would continue. “Thailand’s Department of Disease Control screens travellers from West Bengal at major airports amid the Nipah outbreak,” the Thai government said.

Passengers showing symptoms may be taken to quarantine facilities, local media reported. Cleaning and disease-control measures have also been increased at Phuket airport, which has direct flights from Kolkata.

In Nepal, health checks have been intensified at Kathmandu’s international airport and at key land border crossings with India. A health ministry spokesperson, Dr Prakash Budhathoki, said screening had begun at airports and border points to prevent the virus from entering the country.

Taiwan is planning to classify Nipah infection as a top-level notifiable disease, which would require immediate reporting and control measures. Its health authorities said travel alerts would be reviewed as the situation develops.

The World Health Organisation has listed Nipah as a priority pathogen due to its epidemic risk. Past outbreaks have shown fatality rates between 40 and 75 per cent, The Independent reported.