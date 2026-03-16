Air travel update: Drone attack near Dubai airport triggers temporary suspension of flights; Air India, IndiGo curtail operations

A drone attack near Dubai International Airport hit a fuel tank, triggering a fire near the airport, which civil defence teams later brought under control with no injuries reported, the Dubai Media Office said on X. The incident led to a temporary suspension of flights to and from Dubai in the early hours. Dubai Police also closed Airport Road, the Airport Tunnel, and intersections at Cargo Village and Marrakech Street leading to the airport.

However, the airport gradually began resuming flights as the day progressed on Monday. Authorities said the resumption would be phased, with some flights operating to selected destinations.

The incident highlighted the challenges facing UAE airlines and the wider aviation industry as they try to restore normal operations amid escalating regional tensions. It was the third attack on Dubai International Airport since Iran launched assaults on Gulf nations on February 28, which Tehran has said are aimed at the US presence in the region.

In a statement on X, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority said there would be a “gradual resumption” of some flights, according to the Dubai Media Office.

Dubai Airports announces the diversion of some flights from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC). — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 16, 2026

Emirates halts operations

Emirates airline said all flights to and from Dubai have been temporarily suspended. The airline also advised passengers not to go to the airport. The airline posted on X saying that they will share updates when available.

All flights to and from Dubai have been temporarily suspended. Please do not go to the airport. Emirates will share updates when available. We would like to thank our customers for their understanding and patience. The safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority… pic.twitter.com/m5eIloT2wk — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) March 16, 2026

Iran’s Gulf attacks

Since February 28, Gulf Arab states have faced more than 2,000 missile and drone attacks targeting US diplomatic missions, military bases, key oil infrastructure, as well as residential and commercial areas. On March 11, two drones fell near Dubai International Airport, which had also sustained damage on the first day of the conflict during an Iranian attack across Gulf states.

Other airlines rescheduled

Other airlines, like Air India and Air India Express, curtailed some ad-hoc operations between India and the UAE on Sunday (March 15, 2026), citing instructions from UAE authorities. Most UAE-bound flights operated by the airlines from cities including Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai, and Hyderabad were cancelled.

The announcement came a day after the two carriers said they would operate a combined total of 72 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the Middle East on Sunday, according to Khaleej Times. Of these, 52 non-scheduled flights were planned between the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Update: Due to the evolving situation in Middle East, flight operations have been further restricted in Dubai, leading to changes in flight schedules. Customers travelling to/from Dubai are requested to check their flight status at https://t.co/ll3K8Px1Ht before leaving for the… https://t.co/j3mr7nyxCv — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 14, 2026

Both Air India and Air India Express operated only one return flight from Dubai to Delhi on Sunday, instead of the five and six flights respectively scheduled earlier. Meanwhile, all five scheduled Air India Express flights to Abu Dhabi were cancelled. The airline continued operating services from Sharjah to Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai, and Thiruvananthapuram, and flights from Ras Al Khaimah to Kozhikode and Kochi.

IndiGo also further restricted its flight operations to Dubai on Sunday, citing the “evolving situation in the Middle East,” which led to changes in its schedules. The move came a day after the airline put on sale some flights scheduled between March 16 and March 28 to the Middle East and select European routes as part of efforts to rebuild its network across the region.