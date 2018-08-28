Air strikes target Houthis at Sanaa International Airport

Heavy air strikes hit Houthi targets at Sanaa International Airport and Al Delmi air base north of the Yemeni capital, Yemen national military website said late Monday on its Telegram channel.

Houthi’s Al Masirah TV said earlier that the Saudi Arabia-led coalition attacked the airport and the air base with a series of air strikes.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App