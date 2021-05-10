scorecardresearch
Monday, May 10, 2021
Air raid sirens, explosion heard in Jerusalem amid tensions

Explosions have been heard in Jerusalem after air raid sirens sounded.

By: AP | Jerusalem |
May 10, 2021 9:09:16 pm
air raid, air raid jersualem, explosion jersualemIsraeli security force members patrol during clashes with Palestinians as Israel marks Jerusalem Day, near Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

The sirens came shortly after the Hamas militant group in Gaza had set a deadline for Israel to remove its security forces from the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

