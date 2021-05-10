Air raid sirens, explosion heard in Jerusalem amid tensions

Israeli security force members patrol during clashes with Palestinians as Israel marks Jerusalem Day, near Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Explosions have been heard in Jerusalem after air raid sirens sounded. The sirens came shortly after the Hamas militant group in Gaza had set a deadline for Israel to remove its security forces from the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

