Air pollution-linked deaths in London fall nearly 40% in five years: Study

Air pollution-related deaths in London have fallen by nearly 40% since 2019, according to a new study that found significant improvements in air quality across the capital. (source:file photo)

A new study indicated that the predicted number of deaths linked to air pollution in the United Kingdom’s capital London reduced by about 40% in five years.

Citing a new report by Imperial College London’s environmental research group, the BBC report said the number of premature deaths in London attributable to air quality was approximately between 3,800 and 5,100 in 2024, a major decline from 2019’s numbers of 6,400 to 8,000.

Researchers said the new study used “a scientifically stronger approach” than previous efforts. As per previous research, the approximate number of premature deaths linked to air pollution in 2019 was 4,000. It was also found that fine particulate pollution – extremely small particles that can have grave implications on health – reduced by 28% from 2019 to 2024.