Air pollution-linked deaths in London fall nearly 40% in five years: Study

A new study indicated that the predicted number of deaths linked to air pollution in the United Kingdom’s capital London reduced by about 40% in five years.
Citing a new report by Imperial College London’s environmental research group, the BBC report said the number of premature deaths in London attributable to air quality was approximately between 3,800 and 5,100 in 2024, a major decline from 2019’s numbers of 6,400 to 8,000.
Researchers said the new study used “a scientifically stronger approach” than previous efforts. As per previous research, the approximate number of premature deaths linked to air pollution in 2019 was 4,000. It was also found that fine particulate pollution – extremely small particles that can have grave implications on health – reduced by 28% from 2019 to 2024.
Mayor credits Ultra Low Emission Zone
The mayor of the city Sir Sadiq Khan has credited the expansion of London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) as the key contributor behind the reduction in deaths, the BBC reported.
Khan had apparently created the world’s largest pollution fee-charging zone by extending the Ulez across inner London in October 2021, and the whole of the city in August 2023. However, the report, commissioned by the Greater London Authority (GLA) and Transport for London (TfL), does not distinguish the impact of Ulez or any other single policy.
As per the norms in the city, drivers of vehicles failing to meet minimum emissions standards have to pay £12.50 daily fee for entering or face a £180 fine. Notably, more than £70m was paid in penalty charge notices by London’s drivers in its first six years – 94% of those PCNs were issued to drivers who already had four or more unpaid notices.
Sadiq was quoted as saying by BBC the evidence was “now overwhelming and unarguable” and added: “The bold action we have taken in London has reduced pollution, improved public health and saved lives.
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“From childhood asthma to dementia, we know a wide range of illnesses are linked to air pollution…This latest data shows why expanding Ulez London-wide was even more important than we previously thought – and is transforming lives right across our capital.”
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