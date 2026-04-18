Snoring ok, cuddling not: Air New Zealand upgrades ‘economy’ flying with riders

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Economy passengers flying with Air New Zealand will soon be able to book lie-flat sleeping pods on ultra-long-haul flights, as the airline prepares to introduce its “Skynest” concept later this year, according to media reports.
The pods, described by the airline as a world-first for economy travellers, will be available on flights between Auckland and New York, one of the longest commercial routes in operation. Passengers can book a four-hour slot in the bunk-style beds, with bookings opening in May for services expected to begin in November.
Each aircraft will have six lie-flat pods arranged in a stacked bunk format. The pods will include basic amenities such as bedding, lighting, privacy curtains and sleep kits, but come with several restrictions.
What’s banned on Skynest?
Passengers will not be allowed to eat inside, share the beds to cuddle, or bring children into the pods. The airline has also advised travellers to avoid strong perfumes due to the close quarters.
Despite the rules, one thing that will not be restricted is snoring. The airline has acknowledged that passengers will be sleeping in close proximity and said that earplugs will be provided.
What’s the cost?
The service will be offered as an add-on to standard economy or premium economy tickets, with each session costing from around NZ$495. Initially, only two sessions will be available per flight, and passengers can book just one slot.
Air New Zealand says the idea is aimed at making long-haul travel more manageable, especially given the country’s remote location and the duration of flights that can stretch up to 17 hours.
The move comes as airlines look for new ways to improve comfort for economy passengers on long routes. However, rising fuel costs and ongoing global tensions have also pushed airlines, including Air New Zealand, to raise fares and adjust schedules in recent months.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram