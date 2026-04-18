Snoring ok, cuddling not: Air New Zealand upgrades ‘economy’ flying with riders

Passengers can book a four-hour slot in the bunk-style beds, with bookings opening in May for services expected to begin in November. (Photo Credit: Air New Zealand)

Economy passengers flying with Air New Zealand will soon be able to book lie-flat sleeping pods on ultra-long-haul flights, as the airline prepares to introduce its “Skynest” concept later this year, according to media reports.

The pods, described by the airline as a world-first for economy travellers, will be available on flights between Auckland and New York, one of the longest commercial routes in operation. Passengers can book a four-hour slot in the bunk-style beds, with bookings opening in May for services expected to begin in November.

Each aircraft will have six lie-flat pods arranged in a stacked bunk format. The pods will include basic amenities such as bedding, lighting, privacy curtains and sleep kits, but come with several restrictions.