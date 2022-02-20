Watch: Air India pilots ace landing amid gusty winds powered by Storm Eunice

As strong winds from Storm Eunice battered the United Kingdom, thousands of social media users from around the globe have been keenly following a live video stream of planes struggling to land at London’s Heathrow Airport. An Air India Dreamliner also struggled but managed to land in its first attempt while some planes had to be diverted or abort their landing and perform a fly around. A video clip of the landing has now gone viral on social media.

The video was recorded by Jerry Dyers, the founder of Big Jet TV channel for aviation enthusiasts. In the video, Dyers is heard saying, “Just checking to see if he’s gonna land. Winds are gusting..it looks like he’s got it.” Once the plane hit the runway, he says, “A very skilled Indian pilot there.”

“Very skilled Indian Pilot” 👨‍✈️👏 Pilots of this Air India flight managed to land their B787 Dreamliner aircraft with ease into London Heathrow yesterday afternoon in its first attempt even as Storm Eunice left hundreds of flights delayed, cancelled or diverted…

According to news reports, another Air India Dreamliner flight also landed in its first attempt under similar conditions.

An Air India official told India Today Television, “BA (British Airways) and QR (Qatar Airways) flights missed approach and did go-around. Our crew landed smoothly as they are well trained.”