Watch: Air India pilots ace landing amid gusty winds powered by Storm Eunice

Sunday, February 20, 2022
The video was recorded by Jerry Dyers, the founder of Big Jet TV channel for aviation enthusiasts. In the video, Dyers is heard narrating the live incident.

By: Express Web Desk |
Updated: February 20, 2022 11:27:29 am
An Air India pilot received applause from social media users for his skills to land safely during these adverse circumstances at Heathrow. (Screengrab/@Bitanko_Biswas)

As strong winds from Storm Eunice battered the United Kingdom, thousands of social media users from around the globe have been keenly following a live video stream of planes struggling to land at London’s Heathrow Airport. An Air India Dreamliner also struggled but managed to land in its first attempt while some planes had to be diverted or abort their landing and perform a fly around. A video clip of the landing has now gone viral on social media.

The video was recorded by Jerry Dyers, the founder of Big Jet TV channel for aviation enthusiasts. In the video, Dyers is heard saying, “Just checking to see if he’s gonna land. Winds are gusting..it looks like he’s got it.” Once the plane hit the runway, he says, “A very skilled Indian pilot there.”

According to news reports, another Air India Dreamliner flight also landed in its first attempt under similar conditions.

'Nerves of steel': Pilot of Boeing 777 shares view from cockpit as he lands during Storm Eunice

An Air India official told India Today Television, “BA (British Airways) and QR (Qatar Airways) flights missed approach and did go-around. Our crew landed smoothly as they are well trained.”

