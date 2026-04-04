Air India, IndiGo issue April 4 travel alerts as Iran war enters Day 36: What flyers to UAE and Qatar must know

Flight disruptions continue across the Middle East as the US-Israel-Iran war impacts key air routes and airspace. (File Photo)

Flight operations continue to remain disrupted in West Asia amid the ongoing war between the US, Israel, and Iran. Key routes are severely impacted as the war enters its 36th day on Saturday. Airlines like IndiGo and Emirates have resumed partial operations in the regional airspace in West Asia.

Air India announced that, along with Air India Express, the airline will operate 42 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region on April 4, 2026.

This includes 26 non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), subject to the availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the departure stations at the time. These flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities in the UAE.