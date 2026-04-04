Air India, IndiGo issue April 4 travel alerts as Iran war enters Day 36: What flyers to UAE and Qatar must know

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Flight operations continue to remain disrupted in West Asia amid the ongoing war between the US, Israel, and Iran. Key routes are severely impacted as the war enters its 36th day on Saturday. Airlines like IndiGo and Emirates have resumed partial operations in the regional airspace in West Asia.
Air India announced that, along with Air India Express, the airline will operate 42 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region on April 4, 2026.
This includes 26 non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), subject to the availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the departure stations at the time. These flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities in the UAE.
Air India and Air India Express will together operate 42 scheduled and non-scheduled flights, to and from the West Asia region on 04 April 2026.
Read more: https://t.co/J9eZa8kmjW
— Air India (@airindia) April 3, 2026
IndiGo has issued a travel advisory asking for 4th April. The airline said that select flights will be operational to and from the Middle East.
Travel Advisory
For 4th April 2026, IndiGo will operate select flights to/from the Middle East. These are being reviewed regularly in coordination with the relevant authorities.
To help you plan your journey better, we request you to note the following:
● Please check your…
— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) April 3, 2026
The UAE’s leading airline, Emirates, has resumed flight operations in Dubai. The airline has requested passengers to check the flight status and schedule beforehand. In its travel advisory, the airline stated that customers booked to travel between February 28 and April 30 can either rebook a flight till June 15 or avail a refund for their flight in case of delay or cancellation.
Booked to travel with Emirates between 28 February and 30 April, 2026? If your flight has been disrupted, or if you just wish to change your travel plans, you have the following options:
✈️ Rebook on an alternate flight – You can rebook on another flight to your intended… pic.twitter.com/T3PFdL34kl
— Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) March 30, 2026
Etihad Airways is currently operating between Abu Dhabi and around 80 destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe and North America.
Qatar Airways has issued a revised schedule for flight operations in West Asia. The airline informed that flights to and from Doha will continue to operate. The airline also issued an advisory for passengers informing them that flights can be rebooked till 31 October.
Qatar Airways Further Rebuilds Flight Schedules
Qatar Airways has published its latest revised schedule, reflecting the gradual increase in flights to and from Doha reaching more than 120 destinations by mid-May 2026, across Qatar Airways’ global network.
All flights to and… pic.twitter.com/1OXobmKNzO
— Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) April 1, 2026
The situation in the Middle East remains tense as one crew member from the downed F-15 jet has been recovered and is receiving treatment, while efforts are still underway to locate the second. The aircraft has been identified as an F-15E Strike Eagle, which typically carries two personnel.
US President Donald Trump has said the loss of a US fighter jet over Iran will not affect ongoing diplomatic efforts, insisting that negotiations can continue despite the escalation.
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