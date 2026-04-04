Air India, IndiGo issue April 4 travel alerts as Iran war enters Day 36: What flyers to UAE and Qatar must know

Middle East flight disruption update sees Air India, IndiGo and Emirates resume partial operations as war impacts key West Asia air routes.

By: Express Web Desk
4 min readUpdated: Apr 4, 2026 02:57 PM IST
Flight disruptions continue across the Middle East as the US-Israel-Iran war impacts key air routes and airspace. (File Photo)Flight disruptions continue across the Middle East as the US-Israel-Iran war impacts key air routes and airspace. (File Photo)
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Flight operations continue to remain disrupted in West Asia amid the ongoing war between the US, Israel, and Iran. Key routes are severely impacted as the war enters its 36th day on Saturday. Airlines like IndiGo and Emirates have resumed partial operations in the regional airspace in West Asia.

Air India announced that, along with Air India Express, the airline will operate 42 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region on April 4, 2026.

This includes 26 non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), subject to the availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the departure stations at the time. These flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities in the UAE.

IndiGo has issued a travel advisory asking for 4th April. The airline said that select flights will be operational to and from the Middle East. 

Emirates resumes flight operations in Dubai

The UAE’s leading airline, Emirates, has resumed flight operations in Dubai. The airline has requested passengers to check the flight status and schedule beforehand. In its travel advisory, the airline stated that customers booked to travel between February 28 and April 30 can either rebook a flight till June 15 or avail a refund for their flight in case of delay or cancellation.

Etihad Airways is currently operating between Abu Dhabi and around 80 destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe and North America.

Qatar Airways says passengers can rebook flights till October 31

Qatar Airways has issued a revised schedule for flight operations in West Asia. The airline informed that flights to and from Doha will continue to operate. The airline also issued an advisory for passengers informing them that flights can be rebooked till 31 October.

The situation in the Middle East remains tense as one crew member from the downed F-15 jet has been recovered and is receiving treatment, while efforts are still underway to locate the second. The aircraft has been identified as an F-15E Strike Eagle, which typically carries two personnel. 

US President Donald Trump has said the loss of a US fighter jet over Iran will not affect ongoing diplomatic efforts, insisting that negotiations can continue despite the escalation.

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