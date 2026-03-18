Air India to operate 50 flights to and fro West Asia today; Etihad, Emirates cater to key cities; Qatar Airways remains grounded

A Middle East Airlines plane takes off from Rafik Hariri International Airport as smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Tuesday, March 17, 2026. (AP Photo)

Air travel globally continues to remain severely disrupted after the war in Iran forced the closure of key Middle Eastern hubs including Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded.

In India, IndiGo airlines suspended its operations to Doha, Kuwait, Bahrain, Dammam, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah until March 28, Air India and Air India Express announced they will operate a combined total of 50 scheduled and non-scheduled flights, to and from the West Asia region on Wednesday.

The disruptions come as Iran fired cluster missiles at Israel early on Wednesday. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) released a statement saying that the force fired Khorramshahr-4 and Qadr missiles, targeting an area in Tel Aviv, according to Iranian state TV. The IRGC described the attack as revenge for the killing of Iran’s top security official, Ali Larijani. Meanwhile, Israeli strikes on residential buildings in central Beirut’s Basta and Zokak Al-Blat neighbourhoods have killed at least six people and injured 24 others.