Air India, Air India Express cancel ad-hoc flights from India to UAE; IndiGo restricts flight ops in Dubai

Air India and Air India Express have curtailed some of the ad-hoc operations from India to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday (March 15, 2026), citing “instructions from the UAE authorities”.

Amid the escalating tensions in West Asia, most of the UAE-bound flights operated by both the airlines to from multiple cities, including Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai, Hyderabad, among others, now stand cancelled.

The announcement comes a day after both these airlines announced they would operate a combined total of 72 scheduled and non-scheduled flights, to and from the Middle East on Sunday, Khaleej Times reported. Out of these, a total of 52 non-scheduled flights were set to operate to and from the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, Air India expressed regret over the “inconvenience caused by these unavoidable constraints”. It wrote: “Guests on cancelled or temporarily suspended services may rebook to a future date at no additional charge or opt for a full refund.”

Both Air India and Air India Express airlines will now operate only one return flight from Dubai to Delhi on Sunday, instead of five and six respectively as per the earlier schedule.

Meanwhile, all the five scheduled Air India Express flights to Abu Dhabi stand cancelled. The airline will continue its flight operations from Sharjah to Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram.

It will also operate flights from Ras Al Khaimah to Kozhikode and Kochi on Sunday.

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All these flights will be operated subject to slot availability and condition prevailing during the time of operation, it stated in a release.

IndiGo

Citing the “evolving situation in Middle East,” IndiGo on Sunday further restricted all its flight operations in Dubai, which has resulted in changes in flight schedules.

Sharing a post over X, the airline requested its customers travelling to and fro Dubai to check their flight status on its official website ahead of their departure for the airport. “We are also sending out notifications to keep customers informed of the latest updates,” it stated.

Update: Due to the evolving situation in Middle East, flight operations have been further restricted in Dubai, leading to changes in flight schedules. Customers travelling to/from Dubai are requested to check their flight status at https://t.co/ll3K8Px1Ht before leaving for the… https://t.co/j3mr7nyxCv — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 14, 2026

The announcement comes a day after IndiGo put open on sale some of its flights scheduled between March 16 and March 28 to the Middle East and select routes to Europe, as part of its efforts towards rebuilding its flight network across the region.

Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways will operate limited flights to and fro Doha, beginning Sunday.

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“With Qatar Airways flights still temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace, we are doing everything possible to support affected passengers and help reunite them with family and loved ones. We recognise this may be unsettling and appreciate your patience and understanding during this time,” Qatar Airways wrote over a post on X.

It shared that the operations will resume once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) confirmed the safe re-opening of Qatari airspace, which currently stands closed due to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Following the authorisation by the QCAA, Qatar Airways is planning to operate select flights over the next week. However, it clarified, “These flights do not constitute confirmation of the resumption of scheduled commercial operations.”

Travellers can book these flights and check their latest flight updates by visiting the Qatar Airways website or App, or through a travel agent, it stated.

Schedule Update: Qatar Airways Operates Limited Flight Schedule to and from Doha. With Qatar Airways flights still temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace, we are doing everything possible to support affected passengers and help reunite them with family and… pic.twitter.com/SCphUPgLlS — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) March 14, 2026

Moreover, the airline has organised selected direct point-to-point flights, assisting passengers to continue their journeys. “Eligible passengers for point-to-point flights will be contacted directly by Qatar Airways,” it announced. It also asked its customers to avoid arriving at their departure airport “unless they hold a valid, confirmed ticket for travel.”

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Those with confirmed booking for travel between February 28 and March 28, 2026 are eligible for a refund or date change.

Air Canada

Air Canada Saturday announced the cancellation of its Toronto–Dubai flight until May 1. “Due to unrest in the Middle East, our Toronto-Dubai flights are cancelled until at least May 1. We plan to reintroduce service gradually when flights can safely resume,” it stated.

Due to unrest in the Middle East, our Toronto-Dubai flights are cancelled until at least May 1. We plan to reintroduce service gradually when flights can safely resume. We continue to add capacity to Delhi to provide travellers with options to Canada. pic.twitter.com/SDriwdHZEf — Air Canada (@AirCanada) March 13, 2026

The airline, however, will continue to add capacity for travellers to their trip to Delhi, thereby, opening options for them to travel to Canada.

Latest updates from Middle East war

The move comes at a time when the conflict in the Middle East has entered its sixteenth volatile day, with Iran launching a number of drones towards Qatar, Dubai, and Saudi Arabia. Sounds were heard in Dubai’s Marina and Al Sufouh areas on Sunday after successful air defence interceptions. Saudi Defense Ministry also said it intercepted seven drones in Riyadh and eastern region on Sunday. The Qatari Ministry of Defense late Saturday announced that it intercepted four ballistic missiles and a number of drones from Iran.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Defence also reported intercepting two drones that targeted Ahmad Al-Jaber Air Base, resulting in material damage within the base’s vicinity. UAE’s foreign ministry condemned Iran’s attack on UAE Consulate General in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.