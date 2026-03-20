Air India to operate 34 flights to West Asia, Etihad Airways sticks to limited flight plan to Abu Dhabi

A FlyDubai plane is parked at Dubai International Airport as smoke rises in the background after a drone struck a fuel tank early morning, forcing the temporary suspension of flights, in Dubai. (AP Photo)

Flight operations continue to remain disrupted amid the ongoing war between the US-Israel and Iran. Key Middle Eastern routes are severely impacted as the war enters its 21st day. IndiGo, Emirates resumed partial operations on Thursday after partial reopening of regional airspace in West Asia. However, thousands of passengers lay stranded amid the turmoil.

Air India, Air India Express to operate 34 flights in West Asia region

Air India announced that along with Air India Express, it will operate 34 scheduled and non-scheduled flights, to and from the West Asia region on March 20.

Air India Express will continue to operate 6 scheduled flights to and from Muscat, including the Delhi, Kannur and Mumbai routes.

In addition to the scheduled services, Air India and Air India Express will operate a total of 28 non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), subject to availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the departure stations at the time.