After Flydubai cockpit attack, Air France bars pilots from Pakistan, 30 other Muslim-majority countries

Passengers embark on a FlyDubai aircraft at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel. (Photo: AP)

After an Omani co-pilot allegedly attempted to hijack and crash flydubai flight FZ1073 en route to Tel Aviv while stabbing Indian captain Smit Machchhar in a mid-air cockpit brawl, Air France has reportedly decided that it will comply with new Israeli restrictions that deal with who can fly to and over Israel based on their nationality.

According to the new Israeli restrictions, nationals of 31 Muslim-majority countries, including Pakistan, Algeria, Tunisia, Iran, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Niger, are not allowed to fly aircraft into Israel’s airspace, French investigative publication Mediapart reported.