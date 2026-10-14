After Flydubai cockpit attack, Air France bars pilots from Pakistan, 30 other Muslim-majority countries

After an Omani co-pilot allegedly attempted to hijack and crash flydubai flight FZ1073 en route to Tel Aviv while stabbing Indian captain Smit Machchhar in a mid-air cockpit brawl, Air France has reportedly decided that it will comply with new Israeli restrictions that deal with who can fly to and over Israel based on their nationality.
According to the new Israeli restrictions, nationals of 31 Muslim-majority countries, including Pakistan, Algeria, Tunisia, Iran, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Niger, are not allowed to fly aircraft into Israel’s airspace, French investigative publication Mediapart reported.
In a statement to Al Jazeera, Air France, which is part of the publicly traded Air France–KLM Group, said, “Like all airlines, Air France is required to comply with the entry regulations established by the authorities of the countries it serves, both for its customers and employees.”
AVIATION · ISRAEL
Which pilots are affected by Israel’s rules?
After the flydubai FZ1073 cockpit attack, Israel’s Transportation Ministry told foreign airlines which crew may not fly to the country. It has not published the directive.
HOW THE CREW CHECK WORKS, AS REPORTED
Crew member with only a US passport
US citizen who also holds Pakistani citizenship
French flight attendant with Algerian dual nationality
Who is covered?
Pilots and cabin crew of foreign airlines flying to Israel. They may not operate or travel on Israel-bound flights.Channel 12 (N12), via The Times of Israel
The test is citizenship of a country with no formal diplomatic relations with Israel.N12; airline memos
Dual nationals are included. The United Airlines memo covers crew who hold “citizenship or dual nationality from certain countries.”United memo, via Live and Let’s Fly
The airline is responsible for checking its crews.Kan, via Haaretz
Birthplace, residence and religion are not mentioned in any reported version of the directive.Directive wording as reported
How many countries?
Notice shown by N12 · Oct 4
United Airlines memo · list “may not be exhaustive”
Air France memo · reported by Mediapart
No official list has been published. Israel’s Transportation Ministry had not responded to Al Jazeera’s request for comment, so the full list cannot be independently verified.
The 29 countries in the United memoREPORTED
MIDDLE EAST 9
AFRICA 10
ASIA 8
AMERICAS 2
Also named in at least one other report (N12, Haaretz or Al Jazeera)
Colombia’s inclusion is disputed: Colombia cut ties in recent years, but its new president has pledged to strengthen them, and its embassy in Israel is expected to open soon (Haaretz).
The India angle
India is not on any reported list: it has full diplomatic relations with Israel. Four of its neighbours are: Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and the Maldives.
How airlines are applying it
Air France: “The staff concerned have been informed of the new regulations implemented by the Israeli authorities.”Air France, via Al Jazeera
United told affected crew scheduled for Tel Aviv to “contact Crew Scheduling as soon as possible.”United memo, via Live and Let’s Fly
Czech carrier Smartwings says it will comply; the directive “does not have any impact on our operations” for now.Smartwings, via Al Jazeera
French labour lawyer Clara Gandin says excluding crew by nationality may breach France’s ban on nationality discrimination.Al Jazeera
Sources: Channel 12 (N12) via The Times of Israel; Kan via Haaretz; Mediapart via Al Jazeera and Middle East Eye; Live and Let’s Fly; Aviation A2Z; Haaretz; Al Jazeera.
Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu-led government’s Ministry of Transport and Road Safety asked foreign airlines on October 1 that pilots and cabin crew must not hold the nationality or dual nationality of countries that do not have diplomatic relations with Israel, Tel Aviv’s N12 broadcaster reported.
The directive followed the flydubai aircraft’s midair scare incident, where the Omani co-pilot, identified as Hammam al-Hammami, intended to hijack and crash the plane into a terminal at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport on September 30 in a suicide attack, the UAE’s attorney general has said.
“The staff concerned have been informed of the new regulations implemented by the Israeli authorities for flights to Tel Aviv,” Air France said.
The new Israeli regulations, which restrict pilots and cabin crews from 31 Muslim-majority countries, are poised to affect dozens of airlines that fly to and over the country’s airspace. Another major Czech airline, Smartwings, confirmed to Al Jazeera that it has received the new directives and said that it would comply with the restrictions.
“We received the directive from the Israeli authorities in September 2026. We have carefully reviewed the directive and continue to monitor and comply with all applicable requirements issued by the relevant authorities,” Vladimira Dufkova, a spokeswoman for Smartwings, said.