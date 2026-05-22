Passenger from Congo boards flight ‘in error’, prompting diversion to Canada after Ebola outbreak

Air France flight en route to Detroit, Michigan, landed in Montreal after virus-related travel restrictions

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMay 22, 2026 05:16 AM IST First published on: May 22, 2026 at 04:58 AM IST
Air FranceAn Air France plane was redirected to Canada. (File Photo)

An Air France flight travelling from Paris to Detroit was diverted to Canada after a passenger who had recently been in an Ebola-affected region boarded the aircraft despite US entry restrictions, according to The Guardian.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said the traveller should not have been allowed on board under new measures introduced to limit the spread of the virus. “Due to entry restrictions put in place to reduce the risk of the Ebola virus, the passenger should not have boarded the plane,” a CBP spokesperson said.

Also read India Ebola Advisory: An Expert Explains why infection spillover is not a pandemic

The flight, already en route to Detroit, was denied permission to land and redirected to Montreal. Officials said the decision was taken in coordination with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to “protect public health and reduce the risk of Ebola disease introduction into the United States”.

Health authorities in Canada later assessed the passenger and confirmed they were not showing symptoms. The Public Health Agency of Canada said a quarantine officer examined the traveller and found them to be asymptomatic. The passenger later returned to Paris, while the rest of those on board continued to Detroit.

US tightens Ebloa travel rules

The diversion comes as the US tightens temporary travel rules linked to an Ebola outbreak in parts of central and east Africa. Current measures restrict entry for non-US citizens who have been in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda or South Sudan in the past 21 days. Additional screening and routing requirements have also been introduced.

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According to the World Health Organization, there have been nearly 600 suspected Ebola cases and around 139 suspected deaths so far. Officials say the actual scale may be higher, particularly in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

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The WHO director-general said 51 cases have been confirmed in the DRC, adding that the outbreak is likely larger than reported. Uganda has also confirmed cases. An American citizen working in the DRC has tested positive and was transferred to Germany for treatment.

Authorities say the risk to the US remains low but stress that precautionary measures are necessary to limit the spread of the virus.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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