Air Canada Express plane hits ground vehicle at New York’s La Guardia airport, FlightRadar24 says

Air Canada Express plane collision at LaGuardia Airport triggers FAA ground stop after aircraft hits ground vehicle upon landing from Montreal.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: Mar 23, 2026 10:52 AM IST
Air Canada Express plane collision at LaGuardia Airport led to a temporary ground stop after the aircraft struck a ground vehicle while landing. (Representative Image)Air Canada Express plane collision at LaGuardia Airport led to a temporary ground stop after the aircraft struck a ground vehicle while landing. (Representative Image)
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An Air Canada Express regional jet collided with a ground vehicle upon landing at New York’s LaGuardia airport on Monday evening, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24, in an incident that closed the airport, reported Reuters.

The CRJ-900 plane, which was coming ⁠from ​Montreal, struck the vehicle at a speed of about 24 miles per hour (39 kph), Flightradar24 said. The jet was operated by Jazz Aviation, Air Canada’s ​regional partner.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop for ​all planes ​at the airport ⁠until 0530 GMT, according to a notice from the ‌regulator.

The FAA notice showed that the reason for the halt at the airport was an emergency and there was a high ⁠probability ⁠of an extension, without specifying any details.

In a separate ⁠notice ‌to airmen, the ​FAA said that ‌the airport could be shut until 1800 GMT.

Unverified footage ‌on social ​media ​showed ​damage to the nose of the plane. Reuters ​could not immediately verify ⁠the footage.

Air Canada, the FAA and New York Fire ‌Department ⁠did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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