Air Canada Express plane hits ground vehicle at New York’s La Guardia airport, FlightRadar24 says

Air Canada Express plane collision at LaGuardia Airport led to a temporary ground stop after the aircraft struck a ground vehicle while landing. (Representative Image)

An Air Canada Express regional jet collided with a ground vehicle upon landing at New York’s LaGuardia airport on Monday evening, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24, in an incident that closed the airport, reported Reuters.

The CRJ-900 plane, which was coming ⁠from ​Montreal, struck the vehicle at a speed of about 24 miles per hour (39 kph), Flightradar24 said. The jet was operated by Jazz Aviation, Air Canada’s ​regional partner.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop for ​all planes ​at the airport ⁠until 0530 GMT, according to a notice from the ‌regulator.

The FAA notice showed that the reason for the halt at the airport was an emergency and there was a high ⁠probability ⁠of an extension, without specifying any details.