scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, December 26, 2020
Top news

Air Canada Boeing 737 max suffers engine problem: Aviation24

Shortly after takeoff, the crew received an indication of hydraulic low pressure in the left engine.

By: Bloomberg | Arizona | December 26, 2020 11:51:18 am
air canada, boeing 737-8 max, tuscon, arizona, us federal aviation administration, montrealAn Air Canada flight. (Twitter - Air Canada)

An Air Canada Boeing 737-8 Max on a test flight suffered engine issues that forced the crew to shut down one of the plane’s engines and make an emergency landing in Tucson, Arizona, Aviation24.be reported.

Shortly after takeoff, the crew received an indication of hydraulic low pressure in the left engine, the website said. The three-member crew of the empty plane initially decided to continue the flight to Montreal, but shut down the engine and diverted to Tucson after receiving an indication of a fuel imbalance from the left-hand wing, Aviation24.be said.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The incident took place Dec. 22, according to the report.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration permitted the 737 Max to return to the skies in November, after a 20-month hiatus prompted by a pair of fatal crashes. Boeing is seeking approval from other regulators around the world to relaunch the 737 Max, the manufacturer’s best-selling model.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 26: Latest News

Advertisement