4 killed in air ambulance crash in UAE, say police

An Abu Dhabi air ambulance flown by the emirate’s police crashed Saturday, killing four people.
The Abu Dhabi police gave no details on the location or cause of the crash. Police said the dead included two pilots, a civilian doctor and a nurse.
Abu Dhabi is the capital of the United Arab Emirates.
