After snowstorm that killed more than 60, US gears up for potential bomb cyclone

National Weather Service said another winter storm could hit parts of the East Coast this weekend, and more record lows were forecast.

express web desk

By: Express Web Desk

January 28, 2026 07:53 PM IST First published on: Jan 28, 2026 at 07:53 PM IST
A man walks in the middle of a street during a snowstorm in downtown Indianapolis, on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Obed Lamy)

At least 62 people have been killed in the ‘historic’ snowstorm that ripped through the US in the past few days. Even after the worst of the snowstorm has passed, a brutal cold continues to grip many parts of the affected states from Arkansas to New England.

Freezing temperatures hovered Tuesday as far south as Tennessee, Arkansas and North Carolina and were forecast to plunge again overnight. Parts of northern Florida were expected to sink to minus 3.9 degrees Celsius late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

After snowstorm that killed more than 60, US gears up for potential bomb cyclone
A roads sits almost empty in downtown Frederick, Md. Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, after a snowstorm that dumped approximately 10 inches of snow. (Ric Dugan/The Frederick News-Post via AP)

While the US aviation sector, which faced unprecedented disruptions due to the snowstorm, resulting in the cancellation of more than 17,000 commercial flights, is returning to normal, the same can’t be said about power.

The massive snowstorm left over a million people without power amid freezing temperatures.

Crews were working feverishly to restore power to the more than 410,000 homes and businesses without electricity Tuesday evening. Over half the outages were in Tennessee and Mississippi, where temperatures could bottom out at the end of the week.

While the snowstorm may have passed, more record lows are predicted over the eastern half of the US on Friday and Saturday.

The National Weather Service said another winter storm could hit parts of the East Coast this weekend, and more record lows were forecast as far south as Florida.

“This could be the coldest temperature seen in several years for some places and the longest duration of cold in several decades,” the agency’s Weather Prediction Center warned Tuesday.

According to Fox Weather, a nor’easter is forecast off the East Coast for this upcoming weekend, and is looking increasingly likely to develop into a bomb cyclone.

Given the ingredients current models are projecting, it is becoming nearly certain that a powerful storm will develop, though where it bombs has not been set in stone just yet, it said.

In Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear warned that the temperatures could become so frigid that as little as 10 minutes outside “could result in frostbite or hypothermia.”

