After signing Iran deal, Trump says he expects ceasefire in Lebanon too

US President Donald Trump said he expects a ceasefire on all fronts in West Asia following the interim agreement with Iran. (Image via TruthSocial: @realDonaldTrump)

After signing the interim deal with Iran, US President Trump has called for a ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Israel. He called for all countries in the Middle East region to remain committed to allow the negotiations unfold.

Pointing out the dropping oil prices, Trump said that the global markets are “loving what is happening”.