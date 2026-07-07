After Russia steps up attack, Zelenskyy pins hopes on NATO for air defence support

Ukraine's central message to NATO allies is that the country urgently needs more air defence systems to counter Russia's growing use of ballistic missiles. (file)

As NATO leaders gather in Ankara, Türkiye, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to appeal for more air defence systems, arguing that Ukraine urgently needs additional protection as Russia steps up its ballistic missile campaign, the BBC reported.

Last week, Zelenskyy had blamed delayed air support by the West when a Russian drone attack killed 27 Ukrainians in Kyiv. “We are fighting alone. The victims are only Ukrainians. All we ask from our partners is that they do what they agreed to,” he had said then. Notably, Ukraine is still not a full-fledged NATO member.

The Ankara NATO summit comes after one of the most difficult weeks for Ukraine’s capital in recent months, with Kyiv being struck twice in the past week, leaving more than 50 civilians dead. The fresh wave of attacks has reinforced Kyiv’s long-standing demand for more US-made Patriot air defence systems and interceptor missiles.