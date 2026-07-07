After Russia steps up attack, Zelenskyy pins hopes on NATO for air defence support

As NATO leaders gather in Ankara, Türkiye, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to appeal for more air defence systems, arguing that Ukraine urgently needs additional protection as Russia steps up its ballistic missile campaign, the BBC reported.
Last week, Zelenskyy had blamed delayed air support by the West when a Russian drone attack killed 27 Ukrainians in Kyiv. “We are fighting alone. The victims are only Ukrainians. All we ask from our partners is that they do what they agreed to,” he had said then. Notably, Ukraine is still not a full-fledged NATO member.
The Ankara NATO summit comes after one of the most difficult weeks for Ukraine’s capital in recent months, with Kyiv being struck twice in the past week, leaving more than 50 civilians dead. The fresh wave of attacks has reinforced Kyiv’s long-standing demand for more US-made Patriot air defence systems and interceptor missiles.
Zelenskyy is also expected to use the summit to meet US President Donald Trump, hoping to convince him that greater military support and sustained pressure on Russia are essential to force Moscow into meaningful peace negotiations.
Ukraine’s appeal
Ukraine’s central message to NATO allies is that the country urgently needs more air defence systems to counter Russia’s growing use of ballistic missiles.
While Ukrainian forces have become increasingly successful at intercepting drones, ballistic missiles remain a major challenge because they travel at several thousand kilometres an hour and require sophisticated interceptor systems such as the Patriot.
According to Ukraine’s Air Force, almost all Russian drones launched during Monday’s attack were intercepted, but none of the ballistic missiles were shot down, exposing a critical gap in the country’s air defences.
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“It is simply absurd that, in today’s world, production has still not been scaled up to the level actually required to protect people from ballistic terror,” Zelenskyy said in a video address earlier this week.
Ahead of the summit, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called on alliance members to ensure Ukraine receives the military assistance it needs.
Rutte said member states should use their capabilities to help Ukraine defend its sovereignty and noted that Kyiv was changing the dynamics on the battlefield by slowing Russian advances in eastern Ukraine.
His remarks come as NATO countries continue discussions over military assistance, including air defence systems and ammunition.
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Ukraine’s drone campaign against Russia
Alongside its request for more defensive weapons, Ukraine is expected to argue that its long-range drone campaign is increasing pressure on Russia.
Over recent months, Ukrainian drones have struck oil refineries, fuel depots and military facilities deep inside Russian territory, including targets in St Petersburg, Moscow and Omsk, around 2,500 kilometres from Ukraine’s border.
The attacks have disrupted fuel supplies, triggered power cuts and exposed weaknesses in Russia’s own air defence network by demonstrating that Ukrainian drones can penetrate deep into Russian territory.
Ukraine has also intensified strikes in Crimea, targeting military logistics, energy infrastructure and fuel storage facilities, causing widespread shortages and forcing local authorities to declare a state of emergency in some areas.
Ukraine believes the combination of successful long-range strikes and stronger air defences could shift the momentum of the war.
At the summit, Zelenskyy is expected to argue that Russia’s increasing reliance on ballistic missiles reflects Moscow’s attempt to offset Ukraine’s growing ability to strike strategic targets inside Russia.
The expected meeting with Trump is likely to be one of the most closely watched moments of the summit, as Zelenskyy seeks to persuade the US president that sustained pressure on Russia remains the best path towards what Kyiv describes as a dignified and lasting peace.
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