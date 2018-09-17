Follow Us:
After pulling out of Pune drill: Nepal Army contingent to go to China for joint exercise

Nepal had earlier agreed to participate in the BIMSTEC joint military exercise (September 10-16), but pulled out a day before a group of 30 was set to leave for Pune.

Written by Yubaraj Ghimire | Kathmandu | Updated: September 17, 2018 6:54:51 am
A contingent of 16 soldiers, under the command of a colonel of the Nepal Army, is being dispatched to China for a bilateral joint military exercise taking place there, barely a week after Nepal pulled out in the last minute from the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) joint military exercise in Pune.

Brig Gokul Bhandari, the spokesman of the Nepal Army, told the Indian Express that a unit consisting of 16 members will be leaving for Chengdu, in China’s Sichuan province, where the ‘Sagarmatha Friendship-2’ joint military exercise between the two countries is set to take place from Monday and conclude on September 28.

The joint exercise, which first took place in April 2016 in Nepal, will focus on counter-terrorism and disaster management, official sources said.

