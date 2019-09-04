After Brexit vote defeat, UK PM challenges rival to vote for early elections on Oct 15

Challenging his Labour rival Jeremy Corbyn to vote for an early election on October 15, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson Wednesday claimed it was a Labour-led plan to try and prevent a no-deal Brexit a ‘surrender bill’. He also said that the Rebel Bill is the only thing that stands in the way of Brexit on October 31.

“We are making substantial progress on Brexit. This government will take this country out of the European Union on October 31st, and there is only one thing that stands in our way, it is the ‘surrender bill’ currently being proposed by the leader of the opposition (Corbyn),” Johnson told the Parliament.

In a heated parliamentary debate, Johnson said that if Corbyn voted in favour of a draft law against the government’s Brexit strategy then he should also support an election to “allow the people of this country to have their view”. He added that the rebel bill is likely to lead to “more dither and delay”.

“Can I invite the leader of the opposition to confirm, when he stands up shortly, that if that surrender bill is passed, he will allow the people of this country to have their view on what he is proposing to hand over in their name, with an election on October the 15th.”

The European Commission still considers Prime Minister Boris Johnson as its most senior negotiating partner in discussions to avoid a no-deal Brexit, the EU’s executive had said earlier today following the British leader’s defeat in parliament. The Britain Parliament today had left Brexit up in the air, with possible outcomes ranging from a turbulent no-deal exit to abandoning the whole endeavour – both outcomes would be unacceptable to swathes of the United Kingdom’s voters.

-with Reuters inputs