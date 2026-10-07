Kenya reports first Ebola death after traveler from Congo via Uganda dies in Nairobi

People put on masks at the entrance of The Nairobi Hospital where Kenya's first Ebola virus patient was treated and died, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Andrew Kasuku)

Kenya has reported its first confirmed case of Ebola and the country’s first death from the disease, after a man who had been living in Congo for seven years travelled to Nairobi via Uganda, authorities said Tuesday.

The man, who had fallen ill about a month ago, was treated at several hospitals before travelling by road to Kampala and later taking a flight to Nairobi. He arrived in the Kenyan capital on Saturday and was admitted to Nairobi Hospital, where he was isolated and tested positive for Ebola. He died late Monday.

Kenyan authorities have placed border points on high alert and launched contact-tracing efforts to identify people who may have been exposed to the virus.