Kenya reports first Ebola death after traveler from Congo via Uganda dies in Nairobi

Kenyan authorities have placed border points on high alert and launched contact-tracing efforts to identify people who may have been exposed to the virus.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readOct 7, 2026 02:51 PM IST
People put on masks at the entrance of The Nairobi Hospital where Kenya's first Ebola virus patient was treated and died, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Andrew Kasuku)People put on masks at the entrance of The Nairobi Hospital where Kenya's first Ebola virus patient was treated and died, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Andrew Kasuku)
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Kenya has reported its first confirmed case of Ebola and the country’s first death from the disease, after a man who had been living in Congo for seven years travelled to Nairobi via Uganda, authorities said Tuesday.

The man, who had fallen ill about a month ago, was treated at several hospitals before travelling by road to Kampala and later taking a flight to Nairobi. He arrived in the Kenyan capital on Saturday and was admitted to Nairobi Hospital, where he was isolated and tested positive for Ebola. He died late Monday.

Kenyan authorities have placed border points on high alert and launched contact-tracing efforts to identify people who may have been exposed to the virus.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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