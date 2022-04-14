scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Must Read

Africa COVID cases on longest run of declines since pandemic’s start: WHO

The WHO in a statement said that however the Covid-19 cases are on a decline, the upcoming cold season in the southern hemisphere could prompt a new spike in cases, it said.

By: Reuters | Dakar (senegal) |
April 14, 2022 10:21:43 pm
Covid-19, Covid africa, Covid mystery, Africa Covid mystery, Africa Covid mystery, world news, Indian expressPeople cram together for weddings, soccer matches, concerts, with no masks in sight. (NYT)

Africa is experiencing its longest-running decline in weekly COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic, the World Health Organization said on Thursday.

Recorded weekly cases have fallen for the past 16 weeks and deaths for the last eight, the latter dropping to 239 in the past week, it said in a statement.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

The upcoming cold season in the southern hemisphere could prompt a new spike in cases, it said.

“With the virus still circulating, the risk of new and potentially more deadly variants emerging remains, and the pandemic control measures are pivotal to effective response to a surge in infections” said WHO Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 14: Latest News

Advertisement