How an AFP journalist contacted Muhammad Yunus before Hasina was ousted from Bangladesh

The process of bringing Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus into Bangladesh’s interim government after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ouster involved a discreet outreach by student leaders, with a journalist playing a key role in facilitating the initial contact.

Shafiqul Alam, who served as press secretary to Yunus during the interim government, has recounted how AFP journalist Qadaruddin Shishir helped establish communication between the two sides.

In a Facebook post, Alam said the student leaders needed a trusted intermediary to approach Yunus. At the time, Shishir was the editor of AFP’s Dhaka Fact Check team and was working from the agency’s Dhaka bureau, where Alam said his desk was just a yard away.