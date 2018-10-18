Afghanistan: Taliban targets NATO convoy, two civilians dead

A Taliban suicide bomber slammed into a North Atlantic Treaty Organization convoy near the Afghan capital, killing two civilians and injuring five Czech troops, Afghan officials and the Czech military said Thursday.

The attack, which took place late Wednesday in the district of Bagram in Parwan province, also wounded three Afghan civilians, said Wahida Shakar, spokeswoman for the provincial governor.

Bagram is about 40 kilometers (24 miles) from Kabul and is also the home of a sprawling US military base. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

Of the five Czech soldiers, one was seriously injured when their vehicle overturned following the explosion.

The soldier underwent surgery and the Czech military said he was not in life-threatening condition.

Earlier, NATO spokeswoman Sgt 1st Class Debra Richardson had said three alliance service members were hurt in the bombing but didn’t provide more details.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said an insurgent suicide bomber rammed his car into the NATO convoy.

The attack on the NATO convoy came at the end of a particularly violent day across Afghanistan as tensions are rising ahead of the country’s parliamentary elections on Saturday.

A Taliban bombing in southern Helmand province killed a candidate running in the elections.

The Taliban also attacked checkpoints in the northern Baghlan province, killing six policemen and wounding two others in a four-hour battle.

Also, in eastern Maidan Wardak province, a suicide car bomber targeted a military vehicle, killing two Afghan army troops.

The Taliban have threatened the polls and warned teachers and students not to participate in the vote and not to allow schools to be used as polling centers.

The insurgents said in a statement Wednesday that they will target Saturday’s elections, which they view as illegitimate, but that they do not want to harm civilians.

In recent months, Afghan troops have come under near-daily attacks.

NATO troops, which handed over security to Afghan forces at the end of 2014, mostly train and assist with air power.

So far this year, eight US soldiers and three other NATO service members have died in Afghanistan.