Afghanistan crisis: Protests erupt against Taliban, Al-Qaida-linked group in Syria lauds insurgents; and more

Afghan protesters defied the Taliban for a second day on Thursday, waving their national flag in scattered demonstrations that were met with renewed violence by the insurgents.

According to the news agency Associated Press (AP), a procession of cars and people near Kabul’s airport carried long black, red, and green banners in honor of the Afghan flag — a banner that is becoming a symbol of defiance against the Taliban’s flag.

In Nangarhar province, a video posted online showed one demonstrator with a gunshot wound bleeding, as onlookers tried to carry him away.

In Khost province, Taliban authorities instituted a 24-hour curfew after violently breaking up another protest, the AP said, citing information obtained by journalists monitoring from abroad. The insurgents did not immediately acknowledge the demonstration or the curfew.

Taliban fighters display their flag while on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP)

Similarly, at least two people were killed on Thursday in the Afghan city of Asadabad after Taliban fighters fired on people waving the national flag at an Independence Day rally, witnesses told Al Jazeera. At least eight people were wounded in the violence.

The killings come a day after three people were killed in a similar protest in Jalalabad.

Al-Qaida-linked group in Syria praises Taliban

An al-Qaida-linked group in Syria is congratulating the people of Afghanistan for the “dear victory” achieved by the Taliban, AP reported.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or the Levant Liberation Committee, compared the Taliban’s control of much of Afghanistan with the early Muslim conquests.

An Afghan takes a selfie with Taliban fighters on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP)

The group, also known as HTS, is the most powerful faction in rebel-held parts of northwest Syria. Over the past months, it has been working on improving its image by distancing itself from extremist ideology.

Some of the founding members of the group — which used to be known as the Nusra Front — include Arab commanders who were close to Osama bin Laden in Afghanistan. Many of them were killed in U.S. drone attacks in Syria over the past years.

Taliban marks Afghan independence day

Earlier in the day, the Taliban celebrated Afghanistan’s Independence Day, declaring it had beaten “the arrogant of power of the world” in the United States.

Afghanistan’s Independence Day commemorates the 1919 treaty which ended British rule in the central Asian nation, AP reported.

People wait to cross into Afghanistan at the Friendship Gate crossing point at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan August 19, 2021. (Reuters)

“Fortunately, today we are celebrating the anniversary of independence from Britain,” the Taliban was quoted as saying by AP. “We at the same time as a result of our jihadi resistance forced another arrogant power of the world, the United States, to fail and retreat from our holy territory of Afghanistan.”

Afghans plead to US for faster evacuation

Meanwhile, Afghans including educated young women, former US military translators, and others who feel most at risk from the Taliban appealed to the Joe Biden administration to get them on evacuation flights.

US President Joe Biden and his top officials had said that the US was working to speed up the evacuation, but made no promises how long it would last or how many desperate people it would fly to safety.

According to AP, hundreds of Afghans who lacked any papers or promises of flights also congregated at the airport, as the United States struggled to bring order to the continuing chaos at the Kabul airport.